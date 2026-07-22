Interesting and Humour - page 1034

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tol64:
It looks like a photoshop. )) What's the query? I've already tried everything and it keeps showing Shaquille.
Mischek:
It's photoshopped and we all know Lep's a nigger.
No not photoshop. It's Paint. I got google read it too.
 

Yeah, and sausage to soupy building materials

 

No, it's okay.

The author of the textbook seems to know the subject with an A.

and the gun on the cover.

 

that's ... that's what they're preparing our kids for, I don't get it.

 

I understand this is a manual, in chronological order

 
Mischek:

that's... that's what they're preparing our kids for, I don't get it.

Gutting rabbits. First gut them, then eat them. It's a common practice among meat-eaters.

First fun, then delicious. (McDonalds.

 

I wonder how much they give in one hand and if there will be a discount on the collection of old ladies and no longer stylish girls

 
tol64:

To gutting rabbits. Gutting first - eating later. A common practice among meat-eaters.

First fun, then delicious. (McDonalds.

Yeah. McDonalds. ruled

 
Mischek:

I understand this is a manual, in chronological order

What language is the inscription on the poster in?
 
Ashes:
What language is the poster in?

in the language of a new generation

but they'll know how to remove a rabbit's intestines.

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