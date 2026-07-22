Interesting and Humour - page 2853

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

More from the history of the relationship with mathematics. Just here someone recently wanted a mathematical expression for infinity

I'm familiar with this "true" story-joke for about 20 years, from my student days.

In that ancient joke, however, no mention was made of a certain graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of Moscow State University.
 
Aleksey Levashov:
I have been familiar with this "true" story-joke for about 20 years, since my student days.

In that ancient joke, however, there was no mention of a certain graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of Moscow State University.
It must be an appendix to the course of lectures on limits in all universities of the world.
 
Bought a parrot... I asked:
- Can you talk, silly boy?!
The answer:
- I can, but you fool, can you fly?
 
 

Cooking dumplings .

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
The funniest thing is when some prick writes about what I'm doing.

I hope they don't also cook in a factory.

1. Knead the minced meat in a clean dish (if available)

2. Add salt (if available)

3. Add black pepper (if available).

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
I can't question your scientific authority, but what about the hoofed goats, becauseDeer, Moose, Zubr, a selectionoflargehoofed animals is not right for Father Christmas to have.
It's not right to have them at all. Not even Santa Claus...
 

I can't figure out if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)


 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I can't tell if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)

She's backwards...

 

It's a cliché, but it's still funny...


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