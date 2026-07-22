Interesting and Humour - page 2853
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More from the history of the relationship with mathematics. Just here someone recently wanted a mathematical expression for infinity
In that ancient joke, however, no mention was made of a certain graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of Moscow State University.
I have been familiar with this "true" story-joke for about 20 years, since my student days.
In that ancient joke, however, there was no mention of a certain graduate of the Faculty of Mechanics of Moscow State University.
- Can you talk, silly boy?!
The answer:
- I can, but you fool, can you fly?
Cooking dumplings .
The funniest thing is when some prick writes about what I'm doing.
I hope they don't also cook in a factory.
1. Knead the minced meat in a clean dish (if available)
2. Add salt (if available)
3. Add black pepper (if available).
I can't question your scientific authority, but what about the hoofed goats, becauseDeer, Moose, Zubr, a selectionoflargehoofed animals is not right for Father Christmas to have.
I can't figure out if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)
I can't tell if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)
She's backwards...
It's a cliché, but it's still funny...