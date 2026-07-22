Interesting and Humour - page 2547

New comment
 
GT788:
Ilya Muromets would probably get tired of chasing the kolobok and looking for where his head was.
 
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Ilya Muromets would probably get tired of chasing the kolobok and looking for his head.
Storytellers, what can you take from them, there is no logic at all).
 

(Bummer)))) Downloaded, installed the quickie, tried to log in to a demo account:

 

I liked the virtual reality part. Especially the picture of the screen on the wall in either the toilet or the bathroom:

Что Билл Гейтс думает о новых продуктах Microsoft
Что Билл Гейтс думает о новых продуктах Microsoft
  • 4pda.ru
Недавняя конференция Microsoft, на которой была представлена новая версия операционной системы Windows, вызвала огромный интерес среди пользователей. Помимо обновления одного из главных продуктов, Microsoft показали свое совершенно новое детище - шлем для создания голографической проекции HoloLens. Комментарии по поводу новинок дал один из...
 
GT788:
Storytellers, what can you take from them, no logic at all)
Yeah, they thought it was 16 bit, and it's just head over heels all over the place.
[Deleted]  
Integer:

(Bummer)))) Downloaded, installed the quickie, tried to log in to a demo account:

I passed on) In this quest, i.e. the quickie, I got stuck on opening a position.
 
GT788:
I've moved on) In this quest, i.e. the Quickie, I'm stuck on opening a position.
The stock exchange will open on Monday and everything will work out :)
 
.
The Times: британские фермеры могут пересесть с Land Rover на "Ниву"
The Times: британские фермеры могут пересесть с Land Rover на "Ниву"
  • 2015.02.01
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 1 фев – РИА Новости. В Великобритании увеличивается интерес к автомобилю российского производства "Нива" завода АвтоВАЗ, в результате чего продажи российского внедорожника могут резко вырасти, сообщает The Times. По данным издания, "Нива" сможет занять нишу на рынке внедорожников в конце 2015 года после того, как производство...
 
server:
.
Except for the dead (weak) and voracious engine. Although after the Land Rover's consumption, the Niva's consumption will be perceived as nothing.
1...254025412542254325442545254625472548254925502551255225532554...4979
New comment