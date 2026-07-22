Interesting and Humour - page 4287
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Trader mistook a demo account for a real one and made €10m
Who cares what he was thinking when he was trading! If he made it, give it back!
But this is unclear:The trader deposited €20,000 into his account. In a short period of time, he made trades totalling €1 billion and ended up losing €1 million. How is that?
Who cares what he was thinking when he traded! If you've made money, give it back!
But this is unclear:The trader deposited €20,000 into his account. In a short time he made trades totalling €1 billion and ended up losing €1 million. How's that?
It's a fake. Didn't they see him "exceeding the limits" during the trade? AND THE CS?
It's a fake. Didn't they see him "exceeding the limits" during the trade? AND THE GO?
That's my point too. But most importantly, he supposedly got back in that kind of deficit without any refills ))
Good morning
About "football, sir" ...
How women watch football on TV ...
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That's how I watch football (Löw is the coach of the German national team).
https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/televizor3/1754162.html
https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/televizor3/1754162.html
:-))) gooooool
About "football, sir" ...
How women watch football on TV ...
-------------------
That's how I watch football (Löw is the coach of the German national team).
Lyov is older, but still wearing the same T-shirt, sitting on a bench in some sneakers.