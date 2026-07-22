Interesting and Humour - page 4287

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Alekseu Fedotov:

Trader mistook a demo account for a real one and made €10m

Who cares what he was thinking when he was trading! If he made it, give it back!

But this is unclear:The trader deposited €20,000 into his account. In a short period of time, he made trades totalling €1 billion and ended up losing €1 million. How is that?

 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Who cares what he was thinking when he traded! If you've made money, give it back!

But this is unclear:The trader deposited €20,000 into his account. In a short time he made trades totalling €1 billion and ended up losing €1 million. How's that?

It's a fake. Didn't they see him "exceeding the limits" during the trade? AND THE CS?

 
Sergey Savinkin:

It's a fake. Didn't they see him "exceeding the limits" during the trade? AND THE GO?

That's my point too. But most importantly, he supposedly got back in that kind of deficit without any refills ))

 

Good morning

Good morning

 
 

About "football, sir" ...
How women watch football on TV ...

-------------------

  • "Our third balls have grown back."
  • "Why?"
  • "Because two don't get in the way anymore. The Uruguayans saw the third and scored three goals."
  • "ha ha ha."
  • "Have you seen our coach? No comparison to Löwa."
  • "Yes, Löva, when he's in his jacket - he loses - he takes his jacket off quietly and drinks water."
  • "And when they scored - Lyov fell out of the water, and he's using his hands... and how pathetic he was..."
  • "In a jacket?"
  • "No, just the same T-shirt."
  • ...

That's how I watch football (Löw is the coach of the German national team).

 
<img src="https://c.mql5.com/3/203/pivo.jpg" width="416" height="415" alt="" style="vertical-align:middle;"/ translate="no">
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

https://www.sports.ru/tribuna/blogs/televizor3/1754162.html

:-))) gooooool

 
Sergey Golubev:

About "football, sir" ...
How women watch football on TV ...

-------------------

  • "Our third balls have grown back."
  • "Why?"
  • "Because two don't get in the way anymore. The Uruguayans saw the third and scored three goals."
  • "ha ha ha."
  • "Have you seen our coach? No comparison to Löwa."
  • "Yes, Löva, when he's in his jacket - he loses - he takes his jacket off quietly and drinks water."
  • "And when they scored - Lyov fell out of the water, and he's using his hands... and how pathetic he was..."
  • "In a jacket?"
  • "No, just the same T-shirt."
  • ...

That's how I watch football (Löw is the coach of the German national team).

Lyov is older, but still wearing the same T-shirt, sitting on a bench in some sneakers.

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