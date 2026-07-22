Interesting and Humour - page 3778
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Interesting photo, also with shekels :)
Over the field
The photographer was standing on the bank, with his back to the river.)
The photographer was standing on the bank, with his back to the river.)
or the river behind the forest :)))
Interesting photo, also with shekels :)
Since the fall of the USSR, economy and finance have become synonymous. What follows from such "synonyms" is shown in the photo: eat what you produce.
But for some reason it eats not Soviet money, not CIS money, but Israeli money :)
As luck would have it ;)
As luck would have it ;)
Unlikely
Interesting photo, also with shekels :)
A hen eating a golden goose.
But SanSanych dragged this photo here for another purpose and another meaning.
Since the fall of the USSR, economics and finance have become synonymous. What follows from such "synonyms" is shown in the photo: eat what you produce.
What then? Drinking oil? If you want to get rid of your money, you are welcome, I will accept any amount.
However, it is a well-known folk tale about a rooster, not a hen:
There lived a grandparents. They had a rooster and a chicken. One day the grandmother and grandfather quarrelled. And the grandmother says to the grandfather: "Grandpa, you take the rooster and give me the chicken." The grandfather lived with the rooster, and they had nothing to eat. But the grandmother and the hen are happy, the hen lays eggs. The grandfather says to the rooster: "Rooster, rooster! I don't want to part with you, but I still have to. Come, rooster, I'm letting you go. I have nothing to feed you, but you'll manage to get by somehow."
The rooster went wherever he could see. As he walked through the forest, a fox came towards him: "Where are you going?" - "I'm going to see the king and show myself off." - "Can I come with you?" - "All right." They went on and on, and the fox got tired. The rooster put her under one wing, and they went on their way.
And the wolf came towards them: "Where are you going?" - "We're going to see the king and show ourselves." - They walked for a long time and the wolf got tired. The rooster put him under another wing, too.
They are walking again, and a bear meets them. The bear asks: "Where are you going?" - "We're going to see the Tsar, to show ourselves," say the rooster, the fox and the wolf. - Come with us!
The four of them walked on. They went on and on, and the bear got tired. The rooster put him under the tail.
And then they went on, and the bees came towards them: "Where are you going?" - "To see the tsar and to show ourselves. Come with us!" The bees flew after them, but soon got tired. The rooster put them under his feathers.
And so they reached the king. He was asleep at the time. The cockerel flew up the fence and crowed. The king woke up and shouted: "Who's waking me up?" The servants caught the rooster and brought him to the king. The king saw it and shouted: "Throw him to my hens and roosters!" They threw him into the henhouse and all the roosters and chickens rushed to peck at him. Then he let the fox out. She puffed them all up and folded the heads to one side and the carcasses to the other.
Then the servants threw the rooster to the rams to trample him. But the rooster released the wolf, and the wolf puffed up the rams and folded their heads to one side and the carcasses to the other.
Then they threw him to the horses. The rooster let the bear out from under its tail, and it did to them what the fox did to the chickens and the wolf did to the rams.
They brought the restless rooster to the king, and the rooster shook himself and released all the bees. They began to bite the king. The tsar couldn't stand it and shouted: "Take whatever you want, but take these bees away!" The cockerel took the bees away and demanded that the king give as much gold as he, the cockerel, had feathers. The king gave him the gold.
The rooster went to his grandfather. He came and said: "Lay a blanket, Grandpa." Grandpa spread the blanket, and the rooster shook it and shook out the gold. Grandpa sat down!
The grandfather went to his grandmother to get the measure. And Granny was a sly one. She smeared honey on the bottom of the measure. A coin stuck to the bottom, Granny saw it and sent her hen to get the gold.
The hen went and rolled around in the road dust, picked up all sorts of shards and vials and came home: "Grandma, lay a blanket for me!" Granny spread the blanket. The hen shook it off, and all that was left on the blanket were shards, vials and dust.
So Grandma went to Grandpa and said to him: "Come on, Grandpa, let's live together".
And they began to live together and make a good living.