Interesting and Humour - page 1737
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Like ours on the left and the foreigners on the right.
Stars of our stage. Song premiere . ("Careful of the profanity" playing)
Misha, is everything okay?
Where?
What the hell kind of order is that? We're in danger. We're surrounded by reptiloids.
Instructions on how to clean a pomegranate quickly:
http://www.libo.ru/libo6671.html
The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend the conclusion of the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.
This was stated in government decree No 905-r of 21 November 2013.