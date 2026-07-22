Interesting and Humour - page 1737

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paladin800:
Like ours on the left and the foreigners on the right.
Yeah ) they do it differently )
 
Stars of our stage. Song premiere . ( warning profanity)
 
 
Yoschik:
Stars of our stage. Song premiere . ("Careful of the profanity" playing)
Mish, is everything all right?
 
sergeev:
Misha, is everything okay?

Where?

What the hell kind of order is that? We're in danger. We're surrounded by reptiloids.

 

Instructions on how to clean a pomegranate quickly:

http://www.libo.ru/libo6671.html

 

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend the conclusion of the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

This was stated in government decree No 905-r of 21 November 2013.

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