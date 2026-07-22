Interesting and Humour - page 1684

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i_logic:

What about you?

I'm from DND.
 
Integer:
I'm DND.

At first I thought it was an abbreviation for a dispensary, then I googled it, but no, it's not a dispensary.

Congratulations on your employment.

[Deleted]  
Integer:

The reaction of the ambulance is very funny - "are you sick?"

In some village in the middle of a field there is a payphone, hardly working, probably staged.

The reaction is normal. What else is there to say to a question like that?)

I understand it's his village. This village was recently shown on the second channel together with Mikhalkov. In principle, he could afford to put a payphone there. It is possible that he was there. It is possible that he is being followed). Although it is quite possible that it is staged.)

 
i_logic:

At first I thought it was an abbreviation for a dispensary,

It is - Volunteer People's Dispensary.
 
Integer:

The reaction of the ambulance is very funny - "are you sick?"

In some village in the middle of a field there is a payphone, it hardly works, it must be staged.

Mikhalkov learned how to make videos for YouTube on a budget.
 
 
peripatetikos:

I liked the choice of addressee there:

President of the Russian Federation

Administration of the President of the Russian Federation

If I choose the President of the Russian Federation as the addressee, it will sort of lie directly on his desk?))

It is interesting that the social status of FSB pensioner, Ministry of Internal Affairs pensioner and MoD pensioner are separated from ordinary pensioners).

Soon they will add a pensioner of DND
 
 
http://vimeo.com/61645837#
 

A river in the suburbs of Moscow



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