Interesting and Humour - page 2271

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Ко дню рождения дедушки Фрейда
Ко дню рождения дедушки Фрейда
  • www.adme.ru
6 мая 1856 года, 158 лет назад, на свет появился самый неоднозначный ученый ХХ века, тот, кого студенты-психологи по всему миру ласково называют «дедушкой Фрейдом». При жизни одни считали его шарлатаном, другие — гением. Коко Шанель называла его первым мужчиной-феминистом. Именно Фрейд стал идеологом сексуальной революции и толкнул женщин к...
 

For those in the know :)



 
 
But Lviv is not Europe, and the merits of the ancestors have little to do with its modern inhabitants. You can't move into a flat left by an academic great-grandfather and become an academic yourself. The average Lviv citizen spits on everyone, parks like an asshole, and doesn't care about the condition of his yard, especially if it is impossible to seize it. In general, he is not different from the majority of inhabitants of the former Soviet republics. In order to somehow justify the mess that is going on in the city, the Lviv government has invented the 'rahuli'. They may not have invented them in Lviv, but this is where I first heard the word. In general, the raguli are to blame for all of Lviv's misfortunes.
Плохой Львов
Плохой Львов
  • 2014.05.27
  • zyalt
  • zyalt.livejournal.com
Итак, долгожданный пост про плохой Львов. Для тех, кто впервые в этом блоге, напоминаю, что отчет о городе делится на 2 части "плохой" и "хороший". Есть два города, жители которых в последнее время постоянно просили меня приехать и раскритиковать их: Уфа и Львов. Начнем со Львова. Львову повезло, война обошла его стороной и в городе сохранился...
 
 

Seven thoughts that are real health hazards

Who is more likely to pick up infections

An enlightening study was carried out by Danish psychiatrist Johan Beckman, professor of medicine. He compared personality traits with the frequency of common infections. It turned out that the highest risk of getting infected is in people whose personality has certain "dysfunctional" traits. The professor called them "sources of increased susceptibility to infections":

1) Stubbornness and inflexibility of character.

2) Self-mobilisation and constant feelings of guilt.

3) Negative attitudes about themselves and others.

4) Suspiciousness.

5) Vindictiveness and inability to forgive.

6) Vulnerability and hypochondria.

7) Preoccupation and insecurity.

8) Inability to control one's feelings.

9) Instability and aggressiveness.

10) Excessive suggestibility and restrictive behaviour (inability to make one's own decisions).

Семь мыслей, которые реально опасны для здоровья
Семь мыслей, которые реально опасны для здоровья
  • www.kp.ru
То, что «все болезни от нервов», известно с незапамятных времен. Современные медицинские данные подтверждают: около 60% хронических заболеваний развиваются из-за причин психологического характера - «вредных» мыслей, эмоций, переживаний. При этом сам процесс течения многих болезней лишь на 15% зависит от докторов и лечения, а на 85% определяется...
 

Scientists: ants are more efficient at processing data than Google >>>

Ученые: муравьи более эффективны в обработке данных, чем Google
Ученые: муравьи более эффективны в обработке данных, чем Google
  • 2014.05.28
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 28 мая — РИА Новости. Исследования показали, что колонии муравьев "более эффективны в обработке информации", чем поисковая система Google, сообщает The Independent. Исследование, проведенное методом компьютерного моделирования показало, что муравьи наводят порядок путем создания "весьма сложных сетей" для координации своих действий...
 
The meerkat clan




Although the alpha male does the hardest work, the family is actually run by the dominant female. Surikat society is matriarchal, and it is the 'godmother' who decides where the clan will seek food today, whether to punish an inferior female, and even whether the alpha male will be lucky enough to become a father once more.

The head of the family also makes sure that new genes are brought into the clan. Without 'fresh' DNA, mutations will accumulate in the chromosomes of family members and the animals will not be able to adapt quickly to changes in their environment. Therefore, the dominant female, as well as a sentinel, keeps a watchful eye out for a lone male approaching the family. The relatives drive him away, but the "godmother" every now and then slips away to the stray. After 11 weeks, two to five cubs are born, to be raised by the unsuspecting alpha male and the rest of the family.


Клан сурикатов
Клан сурикатов
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
На них нельзя смотреть без умиления. Зверьки с мультяшной внешностью кажутся такими добрыми и трогательными. Но на самом деле семья этих животных не что иное, как cosa nostra — со всеми ее суровыми и кровавыми правилами ЗООСПРАВКА Сурикат Suricata suricatta Класс — млекопитающие Отряд — хищные Семейство — мангустовые Род — сурикаты...
 

St Peterburg pseudo-paradox proves unsolvable after 300 years

http://yury-reshetov.ru/node/1297

Санкт-Перербургское безобразие неразрешимо | Блог Юрия Решетова
Санкт-Перербургское безобразие неразрешимо | Блог Юрия Решетова
  • yury-reshetov.ru
Некоему игроку предложено сыграть в игры, состоящие из серий подбрасываний монеты. В начале каждой такой серии у него изымается в пользу казино некая сумма денег X дукатов. Далее подбрасывается идеальная монета с вероятностями выпадения, как орла, так и решки равными 1/2. Серия подбрасываний завершается после того, как монета выпадет орлом...
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