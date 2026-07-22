Interesting and Humour - page 2271
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For those in the know :)
Seven thoughts that are real health hazards
Who is more likely to pick up infections
An enlightening study was carried out by Danish psychiatrist Johan Beckman, professor of medicine. He compared personality traits with the frequency of common infections. It turned out that the highest risk of getting infected is in people whose personality has certain "dysfunctional" traits. The professor called them "sources of increased susceptibility to infections":
1) Stubbornness and inflexibility of character.
2) Self-mobilisation and constant feelings of guilt.
3) Negative attitudes about themselves and others.
4) Suspiciousness.
5) Vindictiveness and inability to forgive.
6) Vulnerability and hypochondria.
7) Preoccupation and insecurity.
8) Inability to control one's feelings.
9) Instability and aggressiveness.
10) Excessive suggestibility and restrictive behaviour (inability to make one's own decisions).
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2day, 2014.05.28 11:52
Scientists: ants are more efficient at processing data than Google >>>
Although the alpha male does the hardest work, the family is actually run by the dominant female. Surikat society is matriarchal, and it is the 'godmother' who decides where the clan will seek food today, whether to punish an inferior female, and even whether the alpha male will be lucky enough to become a father once more.
The head of the family also makes sure that new genes are brought into the clan. Without 'fresh' DNA, mutations will accumulate in the chromosomes of family members and the animals will not be able to adapt quickly to changes in their environment. Therefore, the dominant female, as well as a sentinel, keeps a watchful eye out for a lone male approaching the family. The relatives drive him away, but the "godmother" every now and then slips away to the stray. After 11 weeks, two to five cubs are born, to be raised by the unsuspecting alpha male and the rest of the family.
St Peterburg pseudo-paradox proves unsolvable after 300 years
http://yury-reshetov.ru/node/1297