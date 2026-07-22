Interesting and Humour - page 153
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Bulldog owners not to watch. Owners of other breeds too, and cat owners and aquarists and so on
He's breathing.
He's really breathing.
Who wronged this winter?
Not a memory to recall:
Leningrad is like the Crimea,
Crimea is like a draught.
Forever lost faith.
Old Grandfather Frost
Unpleasant as cholera,
And powerless as the prognosis.
And winter is still weeping, weeping
The snowbird's feathers are wet.
- Outside the window, the water's running! -
As my son Sergei said.
January 71
Alexander Zhitinsky
R.I.P.
Who hurt this winter?
I can't recall forever:
Leningrad is like the Crimea,
Crimea is like a draught.
Faith lost forever.
Old Grandfather Frost
Unpleasant as cholera,
And powerless as the prognosis.
And winter is still weeping, weeping
The snowbird's feathers are wet.
- Outside the window, the water's running! -
As my son Sergei said.
January 71
Alexander Zhitinsky
R.I.P.
Alexander Zhitinsky, author of The Journey of a Rock Dilettante, has died
I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.
I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.