Interesting and Humour - page 153

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Bulldog owners not to watch. Owners of other breeds too, and cat owners and aquarists and so on

 

He's breathing.

He's really breathing.

 
 

Who wronged this winter?
Not a memory to recall:
Leningrad is like the Crimea,
Crimea is like a draught.

Forever lost faith.
Old Grandfather Frost
Unpleasant as cholera,
And powerless as the prognosis.

And winter is still weeping, weeping
The snowbird's feathers are wet.
- Outside the window, the water's running! -
As my son Sergei said.

January 71

Alexander Zhitinsky

R.I.P.

 
Mischek:

Who hurt this winter?
I can't recall forever:
Leningrad is like the Crimea,
Crimea is like a draught.

Faith lost forever.
Old Grandfather Frost
Unpleasant as cholera,
And powerless as the prognosis.

And winter is still weeping, weeping
The snowbird's feathers are wet.
- Outside the window, the water's running! -
As my son Sergei said.

January 71

Alexander Zhitinsky

R.I.P.

Alexander Zhitinsky, author of The Journey of a Rock Dilettante, has died

 

I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.

 
Karlson:

I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.

It was almost 200 pages long by this morning.)
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