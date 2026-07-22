Interesting and Humour - page 1848
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I don't need the states.
Well, then give up Google and Windows and forex and nasa and, and, and,,,,,
...
May the gods keep you from crossing paths with this rubbish.
Is that good or bad? :)
To eliminate the contradiction you saw on your part, I'll add. I do not exclude the possibility of any idea being born in someone's head. I consider only that which is imposed as a dogma, without having any weighty arguments. It is in this context that contradiction is excluded.
Communicating in the vein of an exchange of ideas is all certainly interesting. Assumptions about how things might actually work are a kind of entertainment, for some it is psychological support, for some it is even an engine. Some go through many stages.
You are on the right track of thinking...
A tale is a lie but a hint in a tale; a lesson for the good man.
Strawberry-flavoured, cherry-flavoured?
You're confusing that with condoms.