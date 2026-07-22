Interesting and Humour - page 173

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a selection of sunset photos to a Polish songhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=hO3eQGMeyHA
 
 

 
xxx: We have to rid the house of cockroaches.
yyyy: Okay, let's say. And who's going to replace them? I don't see any animal among the candidates that could completely replace the cockroaches for us, performing all their functions.
 
 

- Your coffee, sir.

- Is it foamy?

- Certainly, sir.

 
 
 
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