Interesting and Humour - page 173
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a selection of sunset photos to a Polish songhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_detailpage&v=hO3eQGMeyHA
yyyy: Okay, let's say. And who's going to replace them? I don't see any animal among the candidates that could completely replace the cockroaches for us, performing all their functions.
- Your coffee, sir.
- Is it foamy?
- Certainly, sir.