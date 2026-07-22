Interesting and Humour - page 75
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94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM! 8N3H47N3 83SHN! SN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0,
N0 C3YCH4S N4 E70Y C7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM HN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UMY84Y 06 E70M.
94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM! 8N3H47N3 83SHN! SN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0,
N0 C3YCH4S N4 E70Y C7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM HN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UMY84Y 06 E70M.
NH73P3CH0. PO93YS78084L0. R4ZUM4 LANGUAGE?
rather a simple example of "neural net training"
I would call it a hack, akin to those visual cheats that were discussed on the forum not so long ago
my "neural net" :) was not trained in anything of the kind, nevertheless it read and understood what was written
I would call it a hack, akin to those visual cheats that were discussed on the forum not so long ago
my "neural net" :) was not trained in anything of the kind, yet it read and understood what was written
Do not lie, it takes at least a couple of seconds to "tune in" and a few read the words to "read on the fly
If you think "hack" is the exploitation of flaws (mistakes), then there's no hack in principle.
It is a fitting. At first the brain creates (thinks up) a picture - FF, i.e. fills the nonsense with sense, and then substitutes words in such a way, that would form sentences corresponding to the thought up picture.
:)
rather a simple example of "neural network training"
This is fitting.
With fitting, it is not possible to get adequate results in the future. And here you can always understand if someone will write something in the future. And it has nothing to do with learning.
It has to do with logic, i.e. the ability to compare and distinguish.
94N03 C006SH3N3 P0K4ZY8437, K4KN3 U9N8N73LN 83SHN M0ZH37 93L47 N4SH R4ZUM!
8N3H47N3 83SHN!
SN4CH4L4 E70 6YL0 7RU9N0,
N0 C3YCH4S N4 E70Y C7R0K3 84SH R4ZUM CHN7437 E70 4870M47NCH3SKN, N3 Z49UMY84ING 06 E70M.
This message shows what unique things our minds can do!
Impressive stuff!
It was difficult at first!
But now on this line your mind reads it automatically without thinking about it
With fitting, it is not possible to get adequate results in the future. And here you can always understand if someone writes something in the future. And it has nothing to do with learning.
It has to do with logic, i.e. the ability to compare and distinguish.
Ah, so it is. Э... in view of the scarcity of arguments in my favour, I'll move on to the last one.
Boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo boo