Interesting and Humour - page 4660
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Of course.
You, too, by the way, as a born in the USSR.
you were inoculated in your head by mistake
4 July 2017
http://новости-россии.ru-an.info/новости/сша-давно-травят-россиян-биологическим-оружием-новое-откровение-эдварда-сноудена/
you have been inoculated in your head by mistake.
DO NOT INOCULATE YOURSELF OR YOUR FAMILY
.
The usual bloat without any specifics. They know how to do propaganda - they scare people and there is no cause for legal action.
Risk group, how can you risk your health so irresponsibly, what will the country do if you get infected by a doctor?
In general, doesn't think about the people... (:о))
What's a broker got to do with it? Are you out of your mind?
https://www.rbc.ru
It happens. There's something wrong with my memory... age seems to be taking its toll...
Was and is contact with PSB, for some reason it clicked to RBC, sorry, darling.
But keep the trends in mind!
Cut the crap - for some diseases, even people who are sick are vaccinated. Influenza, for example.
I was talking about this when talking about 'training' (as the most understandable term to the contingent here), and this when talking about adding a microdose of virus to an existing one (at the very bottom):
What is influenza and what are its dangers?
Influenza is a highly contagious viral disease with the potential for severe complications. Influenza is very easily transmitted from person to person by airborne droplets when a sick person coughs, sneezes or simply talks. A sick person, even with a mild form of flu, is a danger to others throughout the onset of symptoms.
The list of possible complications of influenza is long. Pneumonia, rhinitis, sinusitis, bronchitis, otitis, myocarditis and pericarditis, myositis, damage to the kidneys, brain and spinal cord coverings and blood vessels. Existing chronic diseases are also exacerbated by the flu.
How can you protect yourself against flu?
According to the position of the World Health Organization the most effective way to fight flu is by vaccination, since it is the vaccine that protects against those types of flu virus which are the most topical during a given epidemiological season.
The introduction of the vaccine may not cause illness, but by producing protective antibodies it stimulates the immune system to fight the infection. The effectiveness of the flu vaccine is incomparably superior to all the non-specific medications that can be taken during the winter months, such as immunomodulators, vitamins, homeopathic remedies, 'traditional medicine' and so on.
Vaccination is recommended for all population groups, but is particularly indicated for children aged 6 months and over, people with chronic diseases, pregnant women, and people in occupational risk groups - health workers, teachers, students, service providers and transport workers.
Vaccination should take place two to three weeks before the outbreak of the disease and should only be carried out in a health centre by specially trained health care personnel, and a doctor's examination is mandatory before vaccination.
There are few contraindications to influenza vaccination. The flu shot should not be given in the case of acute fevers, during exacerbation of chronic diseases or if the body is hypersensitive to egg white (if it is included in the vaccine).
Measures of non-specific prevention of influenza, during the seasonal rise of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections include the following:
Reduce time spent in crowded places and on public transport.
Avoid close contact with people who show signs of illness: sneezing, coughing.
Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and rinse your nasal cavity.
Ventilate the room you are in regularly and do damp mopping.
Use a mask in crowded areas.
Eat food containing vitamin C (cranberries, lingonberries, lemon, etc.) and food with garlic and onions.
To increase the body's resistance to respiratory viruses, including flu viruses, use (as recommended by your doctor) various medications and remedies to boost immunity.
In the case of influenza in the family or in the workplace, it is advisable to start taking antiviral drugs as a preventive measure (taking into account the contraindications and according to the instructions for use of the medication).
Maintain a healthy lifestyle (adequate sleep, a balanced diet and physical activity).
What should I do if I get influenza?
The symptoms of flu: fever, temperature between 37.5 and 39°C, headache, pain in muscles and joints, chills, tiredness, cough, runny or stuffy nose, sore (stuffy) throat.
You should not only stay at home to avoid infecting other people, but also to seek treatment immediately. Self-treatment with the flu is unacceptable. It is your doctor who should diagnose the illness and prescribe treatment appropriate to your condition and age. It is important to follow all the recommendations of your doctor: take your medication on time and stay in bed during your illness. It is recommended to drink plenty of fluids - hot tea, cranberry or lingonberry juice, alkaline mineral water.
Dear parents! Do not send sick children to kindergarten, school, cultural events.
In case of fever of 38 - 39 ° C, call your doctor or ambulance team.
To prevent the spread of the infection, isolate the ill person from healthy people (preferably in a separate room). The patient's room should be ventilated regularly, and household items and floors should be wiped down with disinfectants.
Communicating with the ill person should be restricted as much as possible. A medical mask (gauze bandage) should be used when caring for a person with influenza.
IMPORTANT REMEMBER!
- do not carry the flu on your legs;
- Contacting your doctor early and starting treatment early (within 48 hours of illness) will reduce the risk of flu complications.
Influenza prevention leaflet for the general public
Flu is a highly contagious and preventable disease. The most effective, convenient and safe way to prevent influenza is through modern vaccines.
Flu vaccines, if used in the right dose and at the right time, protect up to 80% of children and adults from getting the flu. Even if a vaccinated person gets the flu, he or she is protected from severe complications. The disease itself is also much milder.
A single vaccination is enough to immunize a person before the outbreak of the disease so that a strong immunity to the flu develops. Immunity usually builds up within two to three weeks.
Can the vaccine be harmful?
Many parents refuse to give their children the flu shot, believing that the vaccine can be harmful and has no benefit. This is a myth: the vaccination is in fact harmless and causes no complications, at most there may be a reddening of the skin at the injection site, which passes after 2-3 days, or a slight increase in temperature. Even if a child catches the flu from someone else, the illness is mild, without complications.
Why should I get a flu shot every year? Some people refuse to get vaccinated because they think that the previous year's vaccination is still valid. The truth is that you should get vaccinated every year for two reasons:
- Firstly, the composition of the vaccine changes depending on the strain of the virus;
- Secondly, flu immunity lasts for several months to a year.
Who do doctors recommend getting a flu shot first?
Firstly, it is recommended that children and adults with risk factors such as chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, congenital or acquired immunodeficiencies, diabetes mellitus, kidney and liver diseases, obesity etc. be protected against the flu.
Secondly, flu vaccination is important for certain professions that come into contact with large numbers of people. These include health care workers, pharmacists, educators and teachers, public utility workers and transport workers, etc. Thirdly, it is advisable to protect children attending children's groups (schools and kindergartens) against influenza through vaccination. Since 2014, additional populations have been included in the National Preventive Immunisation Calendar: pregnant women, persons subject to military conscription.
Why is it so important to vaccinate children against influenza?
Every year, the largest number of flu cases is registered among children. Influenza virus persists longer in children than in adults. More than 90% of those hospitalised for influenza are children. The duration of illness in children is much longer than in adults. The highest risk of influenza infection is in children attending schools and kindergartens. Children who become ill 'bring' the flu virus into the family, infecting other family members. In order to protect young children (especially those under 6 months of age who cannot be protected by vaccination), it is advisable to vaccinate all persons in close contact with the child against influenza.
Who should not be vaccinated?!
If a person has an acute viral infection (sneezing, coughing, fever), vaccination is not possible: the infection will overlap with the vaccination and the disease will get worse. Vaccines can be temporarily withheld in the case of acute chronic diseases. In both cases, patients are vaccinated 2-4 weeks after recovery or remission of the chronic disease. The vaccine is also not administered to people who are allergic to chicken egg protein or who have had an allergic or other reaction to a previous influenza vaccine.
In general, in the context of your communication style, I would advise you not to be rude to strangers - this is a forum and backstreet communication is of no interest to anyone, and it makes a boor look bad.
I was referring to this when talking about 'training' (as the most understandable term to the contingent here), and to this when talking about adding a microdose of virus to an existing one (at the very bottom):
And in general, in the context of your style of communication, I would advise not to be rude to strangers - this is a forum, and communication in the style of backstabbing is not interesting to anyone, and makes a boor look bad.
1. understandable.
2. my self-esteem does not depend on the opinion of strangers. Let him "put it out there".