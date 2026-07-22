Interesting and Humour - page 3773
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The festering reputation of the suburban Saint-Denis in Paris has long surpassed the fame of all the "leisures" and "raspberries". Every Frenchman knows that even in broad daylight if you stop there at the traffic lights, all doors of your car should be blocked and windows up without a single gap.
The two Russians who found themselves at the ill-starred crossing on Tuesday, June 20, did not do so. So they got an abrupt "visit" to the back seat where a couple of "locals" on a moped snatched the briefcase which was there and made off.
As outgoing as they were, the couple on the moped also could not have known everything, and in particular that the man to whom the briefcase belonged was a Russian, a representative of a firm working, according to the press, for the "Russian government".
The man was accompanied by a bodyguard. And the bodyguard was a woman, by the way.
You may not be new to this state of affairs, if you remember horses at a gallop, burning huts and many other things, in comparison with which a pair of black warriors on a moped is defined by the usual formulation "ekavidya".
But the pair on the moped, their relatives and friends, as well as later on the French police and press, were taken aback by the further course of events.
The Russians in the hijacked car began a chase after the couple on a moped and drove around almost the entire town in its worst forms until the couple on the moped realised that they would not be able to get away and led their pursuers into the lair of the local mob - where over 50 people came out to meet the racers in a matter of seconds.
In such cases French police stops even before entering the "quarter" knowing that any local troublemaker, if she lays a finger on him, screaming "riots" with breaking car windows and voluminous arson will follow suit.
So the "gang" were frozen in surprise when the two seemingly "injured" got out of the car in a rage and grabbed a couple on a moped by the chest, not the least bit worried about being surrounded by a fire-breathing crowd.
What happened next can only be told by the "two Russians" who stunned the world and the local gang, who were so shocked by what was happening that they did not react to the incomprehensible, but evidently harsh words (from the lexicon of "Russian government") and even tolerated a few pokes and prods that the "two Russians" generously distributed to all comers.
But that's not all. The very "Arctic fox in the constellation of Libra" that is often commemorated in interesting circumstances, as they say, awaits you ahead:
After the couple in the car got their briefcase back from the couple on the moped and exchanged explanations with the ever-increasing number of bros, the police were called to the scene after all.
According to some reports, it was the bratva who called the police, not the Russians. They were so shocked by Russian invasion into their property, which was untouchable till then, that according to Pushkin, they couldn't invent anything better.
And so she decided to make herself safe. Just in case.
"A bear is not a ferret after all".
The police were even more shocked when they arrived on the spot and saw the situation. Out of sheer luck, the police grabbed four of them: two from the moped and two from the crowd, to keep them at bay.
And now a case has been filed against all four with the Bobigny public prosecutor's office.
All of them, of course, will be released in peace, as usual. But a lesson for the good people will be left behind.
Don't be rude to men you don't know, as Belmondo said. And especially not women.
In every stranger, under the most European-looking guise, a Russian aggressor can easily hide.
http://www.lepoint.fr/faits-divers/saint-denis-des-russes-poursuivent-leurs-voleurs-presumes-jusque-dans-leur-cite-21-06-2017-2137173_2627.php?utm_campaign=Echobox&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#section-commentaires
http://www.valeursactuelles.com/faits-divers/saint-denis-deux-russes-pourchassent-leurs-agresseurs-jusque-dans-la-cite-85195
- Tell me, where is the train to Odessa?
- It's already gone.
- Hello! Where to?
A false embellished feed.
the attack was on a Russian defence ministry emissary accompanied by his bodyguard.
What a beach they've built up. :-)