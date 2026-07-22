Interesting and Humour - page 2147
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History has several examples of wars between states starting over a trivial matter. For example, over a stray dog, losing a football match or an oak bucket (source - vokrugsveta article)
STRAY DOG
In 1925 a Greek soldier at the Petrich frontier post chased a stray dog running towards the Bulgarian border, and was killed by a Bulgarian border guard, who thought the Greek soldier wanted to cross the border. The next day the Greeks destroyed the entire Bulgarian outpost. Had it not been for the intervention of the League of Nations, a full-scale war would hardly have been avoided.
VEDRO
According to one legend, in 1325 a soldier deserted from Bologna to Modena and took an oak bucket with him, from which he watered his horse. The authorities of Bologna did not insist on extraditing the fugitive, but demanded that the bucket be returned as the property of the city. The proud Modenese refused, and war broke out between the cities, which lasted 22 years (the Bolognese lost).
FOOTBALL
In 1969, a "football war" broke out between El Salvador and Honduras. After their team's defeat in a match against El Salvador, Honduras broke off diplomatic relations with their rival. Salvadoran troops then crossed the Honduran border. A truce was only achieved thanks to international mediation.
Today is the second day of silence. I have always been suspicious about such days, because after such days the market always surprises us with a sharp price movement in some direction. So - time for lyrics:STILL GOT THE BLUES - GARY MOORE
STRAY DOG
In 1925 a Greek soldier at the Petrich frontier post chased a stray dog running towards the Bulgarian border, and was killed by a Bulgarian border guard, who thought the Greek soldier wanted to cross the border. The next day the Greeks destroyed the entire Bulgarian outpost. Had it not been for the intervention of the League of Nations, a full-scale war would hardly have been avoided.
It is not clear.
Why did he want a stray dog? Did he want to eat it?
Cotoburger
Cow chair (costs 105,000 roubles ... cheaper to buy a cow)
Interactive wall
Vovochka learned about Forex at school,
A year later he went to the Canary Islands.
Version two.
Vovochka learned about Forex at school,
Vovochka's dad went to the asylum.
History is replete with examples of wars between states starting over simple things.