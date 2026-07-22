Interesting and Humour - page 2147

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History has several examples of wars between states starting over a trivial matter. For example, over a stray dog, losing a football match or an oak bucket (source - vokrugsveta article)

STRAY DOG


In 1925 a Greek soldier at the Petrich frontier post chased a stray dog running towards the Bulgarian border, and was killed by a Bulgarian border guard, who thought the Greek soldier wanted to cross the border. The next day the Greeks destroyed the entire Bulgarian outpost. Had it not been for the intervention of the League of Nations, a full-scale war would hardly have been avoided.

VEDRO


According to one legend, in 1325 a soldier deserted from Bologna to Modena and took an oak bucket with him, from which he watered his horse. The authorities of Bologna did not insist on extraditing the fugitive, but demanded that the bucket be returned as the property of the city. The proud Modenese refused, and war broke out between the cities, which lasted 22 years (the Bolognese lost).

FOOTBALL

In 1969, a "football war" broke out between El Salvador and Honduras. After their team's defeat in a match against El Salvador, Honduras broke off diplomatic relations with their rival. Salvadoran troops then crossed the Honduran border. A truce was only achieved thanks to international mediation.

6 самых глупых поводов для военных конфликтов
6 самых глупых поводов для военных конфликтов
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
История знает несколько примеров, когда войны между государствами начинались из-за сущих пустяков. Например, из-за бродячей собаки, проигрыша в футбольном матче или дубового ведра В 1925 году на погранзаставе в Петриче солдат-грек погнался за бродячей собакой, бегущей в сторону болгарской границы, и был убит пограничником-болгарином, которому...
 

Today is the second day of silence. I have always been suspicious about such days, because after such days the market always surprises us with a sharp price movement in some direction. So - time for lyrics:

STILL GOT THE BLUES - GARY MOORE


Гэри Мур – тема
Гэри Мур – тема
  • www.youtube.com
Ро́берт Уи́льям Гэ́ри Мур — ирландский гитарист, певец, автор песен. Внёс заметный вклад в развитие блюз-рока. С четырнадцати лет играл на стандартных гитара...
 
newdigital:


STRAY DOG

In 1925 a Greek soldier at the Petrich frontier post chased a stray dog running towards the Bulgarian border, and was killed by a Bulgarian border guard, who thought the Greek soldier wanted to cross the border. The next day the Greeks destroyed the entire Bulgarian outpost. Had it not been for the intervention of the League of Nations, a full-scale war would hardly have been avoided.


It is not clear.

Why did he want a stray dog? Did he want to eat it?

 

Cotoburger



Cat Burger. - Imgur
Cat Burger. - Imgur
  • Imgur
  • imgur.com
Imgur is home to the web's most popular image content, curated in real time by a dedicated community through commenting, voting and sharing.
 

Cow chair (costs 105,000 roubles ... cheaper to buy a cow)



Кресло Egg Chair Pony
Кресло Egg Chair Pony
  • shop.adme.ru
Кресло Egg  своего рода сенсация середины 20 века. Оно настолько удачно спроектировано, что даже в самых шумных и оживленных местах создает ощущение уединения, атмосферу комфорта и релаксации. Восхитительно красивая и эффектная обивка из шерсти пони придает модели дополнительный комфорт и уют, демонстрируя эталон идеального вкуса и чувства...
 

Interactive wall





Interative objects
  • www.thibautsld.com
Made of 60 moving modules, HEXI is a responsive wall. Its shape fluctuates, mirroring our movements. Vacuum casted facets - machined aluminium and PVC - servos - depth camera
 

Vovochka learned about Forex at school,
A year later he went to the Canary Islands.


Version two.
Vovochka learned about Forex at school,
Vovochka's dad went to the asylum.

 
newdigital:

History is replete with examples of wars between states starting over simple things.

Exactly. It can be interesting for the bigwigs to watch the bloodshed - how people kill each other. History certainly does not know a single example of any preppies or genital secretaries taking up arms and getting shot at.
 
И у астероидов бывают кольца!
И у астероидов бывают кольца!
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Кентаврами называют малые тела во внешних областях Солнечной системы с неустойчивыми орбитами, пересекающими орбиты планет-гигантов, которые не попадают ни в список Главного пояса астероидов, ни в объекты пояса Койпера. Их орбиты часто меняются, а численность довольно мала, что выделяет их на фоне астероидов системы. Кроме того, подобно...
 
bigpicture.ru
Мегапозитив: Веселая история о дрессуре котиков и их хозяев
Мегапозитив: Веселая история о дрессуре котиков и их хозяев
  • bigpicture.ru
Коты – независимые и гордые существа, диктовать свою волю которым все равно, что бороться со стихией. Писательница Елена Михалкова поделилась умилительной историей про своего неугомонного кота Макара, благодаря которой можно найти ответ на животрепещущий вопрос: “Поддаются ли коты внушению?”. Сразу выдадим спойлер – оказывается да! Но найти...
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