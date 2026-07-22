Interesting and Humour - page 2045
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If they call each other whatever they like among their own people, they do not let others get away with it, no matter where they come from, America or Nigeria or wherever, for them it is an insult that goes deep into history.
Let's give out brooms for Nigeria... There's a resonance there too...
Pffhhh... Honey, give me a sedative...
Do you need a broom?
A broom? What broom? It's a new word, it's not in the dictionaries, let alone in Roskomnadzor's registry.
The Federal Service has clarified what words are considered prohibited. These are "obscene designations of the male sexual organ, obscene designations of the female sexual organ, obscene designations of copulation and obscene designations of women with promiscuous behaviour, as well as all language units derived from these words.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/%D0%A0%D0%B0%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B2%D1%8B%D0%B5_%D0%BA%D0%BB%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%81%D0%B8%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%BA%D0%B0%D1%86%D0%B8%D0%B8
Pffughhhh... Bear, give me a sedative...
Yeah, I'm here, at
A broom? What broom? It's a new word, it's not in the dictionaries, let alone in Roskomnadzor's registry.
The Federal Service has clarified what words are considered prohibited. These are "obscene designations of the male sexual organ, obscene designations of the female sexual organ, obscene designations of copulation and obscene designations of women of promiscuous behaviour, as well as all language units derived from these words".
I suggest a new word: Afro-asshole.)
All the heroes are pounding the keys from home, and if you were in their circle, I'd like to see how ridiculous you can look after the new word!
If they call each other whatever they like among their own people, they do not let others off the hook, no matter where they come from, America or Nigeria or wherever, for them it is an insult that goes back deep into history.
I see.
If you say "a nigger from Ukraine" in a "decent society", you're screwed.
Actually, I guess it is: African American is a black man living in the US, an African European in Europe, an Afro-Russian in Russia (Pushkin, for example; but no one calls him that in Russia).
How the hell do you make these inserts look good?
Won't the pancake get trolled for banning?
Actually, I guess it is: African American is a black man living in the US, an African European in Europe, an Afro-Russian in Russia (Pushkin, for example; but no one calls him that in Russia).