Interesting and Humour - page 2693
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Two identical boats are approaching the jetty. Both boaters are pulled up with a rope. The opposite end of the rope of the left boat is tied to a bollard on the pier; the opposite end of the rope of the right boat is in the hands of the sailor on the pier, who also pulls the rope towards himself. All three of them exert the same effort and act in perfect synchrony.
Which boat will moor faster?
Left? Right? Simultaneously?
Two identical boats are approaching the jetty. Both boaters are pulled up with a rope. The opposite end of the rope of the left boat is tied to a bollard on the pier; the opposite end of the rope of the right boat is in the hands of the sailor on the pier, who also pulls the rope towards himself. All three of them exert the same effort and act in perfect synchrony.
Which boat will moor faster?
Left? Right? Simultaneously?
As for the right boat, the sailor and the boatman act synchronously - that is, at the same time, the right boat will stand still.
Two identical boats are approaching the jetty. Both boaters are pulled up with a rope. The opposite end of the rope of the left boat is tied to a bollard on the pier; the opposite end of the rope of the right boat is in the hands of the sailor on the pier, who also pulls the rope towards himself. All three of them exert the same effort and act in perfect synchrony.
Which boat will moor faster?
Left? Right? Simultaneously?
Swap the sailors for two powerful winches and what happens? The rope selection will be twice as fast, won't it?
Swap the sailors for two powerful winches and what happens? The rope selection will be twice as fast, won't it?
The winch doesn't really fit as an analogy, it has a speed limit, i.e. movement with constant acceleration. In the left-hand situation there is a support reaction which is equal in force and direction to the right-hand sailor, i.e. both cases are similar.
Who says the sailors are not at top speed? Pulling a dinghy across the water with one sailor is not that hard. It's more an issue of speed than strength.
It's easy to see - if you've ever been fishing, you've only been fishing from the shore :)
The condition of the problem is: "All three are exerting the same force and acting in perfect synchronisation. The support reaction in the left half == the boatman's force, but opposite in direction. It follows that the sailor on the pier == the bollard on the pier (in force and direction).