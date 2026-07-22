Interesting and Humour - page 2145

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Hypnochulok



 

A new show from the creators of HypnoJaba - Hypnosova



 
 


 
adme
Лучшие ретушеры мира
Лучшие ретушеры мира
  • www.adme.ru
На этой неделе отметил день рождения Adobe Photoshop — ему исполнилось 24 года. Фотошоп — один из главных инструментов творческого человека вообще и рекламиста в частности. Поэтому AdMe.ru прошелся по обновленным портфолио самых знаменитых ретушерских студий со всего земного шара и выбрал их лучшие работы. Saddington & Baynes, Великобритания...
 

Radio-controlled cars suck :-)

Для тех, кому надоело «постить» фотографии котиков
Для тех, кому надоело «постить» фотографии котиков
  • scientificrussia.ru
Некий инженер взял работу на дом. Он решил поэкспериментировать на досуге с управляемой через интернет механической рукой-манипулятором. На следующий день, инженер вернулся в офис и честно признался, что не сделал ничего из того, что планировал. Движения искусственная руки привлекли внимание инженерова кота и, вместо работы, он весь вечер...
 
Crimean combat dolphins will now serve the Russian Navy

http://scientificrussia.ru/news/krymskie-boevye-delfiny-teper-budut-sluzhit-vmf-rossii
Крымские боевые дельфины теперь будут служить ВМФ России
Крымские боевые дельфины теперь будут служить ВМФ России
  • scientificrussia.ru
Ранее боевые дельфины-афалины и морские котики проходили тренировки по советским программам в интересах ВМС Украины. Украинские военные возобновили их после распада СССР лишь в 2012 году. После вхождения Крыма в РФ океанариум и дельфины, соответственно, также стали российскими. "Инженеры...
 
Israeli technology to provide security at FIFA World Cup in Brazil

http://news.israelinfo.ru/world/50830
Чемпионате мира по футболу в Бразилии пройдет под израильским прикрытием
Чемпионате мира по футболу в Бразилии пройдет под израильским прикрытием
  • news.israelinfo.ru
Бразильское небо во время Чемпионата мира по футболу этим летом будут охранять израильские беспилотники. Флагман израильского хай-тека компания Elbit Systems продала бразильским ВВС беспилотный аппарат Hermes 900 с установленной на нем продвинутой разведывательной системой. Беспилотник Hermes 900 разработан на основе испытанного в войнах и...
 

Chelyabinsk's rugged theatregoers

Леонардо Ди Каприо получит чугунного Оскара от челябинского театра
Леонардо Ди Каприо получит чугунного Оскара от челябинского театра
  • 2014.03.25
  • russian.rt.com
Как сообщает Интерфакс, замдиректор театра по связям с общественностью Юрий Сычёв подтвердил инициативу коллег и заявил, что помимо статуэтки, театр присвоил Ди Каприо звание почетного актера и предложил принять участие в одной из их постановок. Ответной реакции от знаменитости пока не последовало. По словам Сычёва, фигурка «Аскара» выполнена...
 

the tape changes course

Главред Lenta.ru: издание сменит концепцию
Главред Lenta.ru: издание сменит концепцию
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 17 марта. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. Менеджмент Lenta.ru в течение трех месяцев разработает новую концепцию интернет-издания. Об этом ИТАР-ТАСС рассказал главный редактор Lenta.ru Алексей Гореславский. Он подчеркнул, что объединение Lenta.ru и Gazeta.ru, входящих в холдинг "Афиша-Рамблер-СУП" Александра Мамута, не планируется. "Вопрос об объединении...
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