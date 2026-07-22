Interesting and Humour - page 731

New comment
 

Under the heading "What's going on?



[Deleted]  
Mischek:

Under the heading "What's going on?

I don't get it, is it a man or a woman? Or is it subtle trolling?
 
Mischek:

Under the heading "What's going on?

It's a man!
 
C-4:
It's a man!

Technically and on paper a woman. Even has a husband and children.

In fact, it's this one.

 
Mischek:

Technically and on paper a woman. Even has a husband and children.

In fact, it's this.

Phew, I thought it was another steroid diet trance.
 
 
 
FAQ:

Living plants turned into a source of electricity

Nice! All that's left to do is combine all the ways to get clean energy together and it would be awesome. ))
 
FAQ:

Living plants turned into a source of electricity

It's outrageous. They only have one way of thinking. To plant more grass ))
1...724725726727728729730731732733734735736737738...4979
New comment