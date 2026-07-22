Interesting and Humour - page 731
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Under the heading "What's going on?
Under the heading "What's going on?
Under the heading "What's going on?
It's a man!
Technically and on paper a woman. Even has a husband and children.
In fact, it's this one.
Technically and on paper a woman. Even has a husband and children.
In fact, it's this.
Living plants turned into a source of electricity
Living plants turned into a source of electricity
Living plants turned into a source of electricity