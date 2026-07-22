Interesting and Humour - page 2124
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The main thing is not to mix it up...
To the woods in the morning, then to the office... Not the office and then the woods.
although 99% of women don't have sex in the office...?? It's not really true...
I'm afraid that morning in the woods is even less likely....
on a February morning in the woods...
even in August, meeting a woman in the woods on a morning will also be rarer than in the office
Moral, you should go to the woods in the morning
The wolf caught Little Red Riding Hood...
-Come on!
-What are you doing, Wolf? I'm so small, and you're so huge!
-Come on, or I'll get angry!
Little Red Riding Hood takes off her panties, bends over...
-What are you doing, Hood, am I asking you to take a shit? Give me the pies!
At the ophthalmologist:
- Can you tell me which letter I'm pointing at?
- Uh... downloaded tell me where you even...
Eternal memory to Misha Gorshenev.
The saddest and scariest thing is that once Igor (Egor) Letov visited us in Krasnoyarsk at Chegevara, but I couldn't get in because of some minor affairs of mine. Soon I found out that Yegor died...
More recently, Keysh came to Chegevara, but I couldn't get in because of my petty business. Soon again... Now I'm afraid...
The wife didn't come home for the night and in the morning said she slept over at a friend's house.
Husband called his 10 best friends-all said she didn't sleep over.
MALE FRIENDSHIP:
Husband didn't come home for the night and in the morning said he slept over at a friend's house.
The wife called her husband's 10 best friends. Five said he slept over, another five said he was still there.
Let's dance????)))