Interesting and Humour - page 2124

New comment
[Deleted]  
YuraZ:

The main thing is not to mix it up...

To the woods in the morning, then to the office... Not the office and then the woods.

although 99% of women don't have sex in the office...?? It's not really true...

I'm afraid that morning in the woods is even less likely....

on a February morning in the woods...
 
GriFFon4ik:
on a February morning in the woods...

even in August, meeting a woman in the woods on a morning will also be rarer than in the office

 
YuraZ:

Moral, you should go to the woods in the morning


The wolf caught Little Red Riding Hood...
-Come on!
-What are you doing, Wolf? I'm so small, and you're so huge!
-Come on, or I'll get angry!
Little Red Riding Hood takes off her panties, bends over...
-What are you doing, Hood, am I asking you to take a shit? Give me the pies!
 
The mysteries of the market are hard to fathom! When one sells and the other buys, both think they are geniuses
 

At the ophthalmologist:

- Can you tell me which letter I'm pointing at?

- Uh... downloaded tell me where you even...

 


 


Eternal memory to Misha Gorshenev.

The saddest and scariest thing is that once Igor (Egor) Letov visited us in Krasnoyarsk at Chegevara, but I couldn't get in because of some minor affairs of mine. Soon I found out that Yegor died...

More recently, Keysh came to Chegevara, but I couldn't get in because of my petty business. Soon again... Now I'm afraid...

 
A WOMAN'S FRIENDSHIP:
The wife didn't come home for the night and in the morning said she slept over at a friend's house.
Husband called his 10 best friends-all said she didn't sleep over.
MALE FRIENDSHIP:
Husband didn't come home for the night and in the morning said he slept over at a friend's house.
The wife called her husband's 10 best friends. Five said he slept over, another five said he was still there.
 

Let's dance????)))

 
1...211721182119212021212122212321242125212621272128212921302131...4979
New comment