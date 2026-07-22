Interesting and Humour - page 3916
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Let's talk more about cats (just a tip).
Ernest Hemingway and his cat. 1954.
Photo by Torre Johnson
Subscribe to Kevin Richardson's channel. Or tell me you're not impressed.
Perhaps history was poorly taught, but its outcome does not need to be studied, it needs to be accepted unconditionally.
What do we see in the end?
About cats, or about customs ...
Moderators will read it while we're here about cats and their customs
Photo by Vladimir Rolov
Here we go again... Both Gorbachev and Yeltsin were leaders legitimately elected by the people.
Yes, the people elected them, but did not give them the power to destroy the country and they have not justified the people's trust and failed in their constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of the country.
What do you mean the people did not give? The people elected him, so he gave him, and that is the end of the mandate of the people. Gorbachev justified his trust by stopping the crazy arms race and freeing the country from communist despotism. Integrity - the country is the people, not the territory. Besides the constitution is being rewritten by the president just fine - we have already seen that, but for some reason you do not question the legality of that action. Your approach to legitimacy and authority is strange.
And a question for you - why are you suddenly concerned about integrity and what use is it to you personally?And another thing about integrity - all the countries that were part of the USSR retained their integrity, including Russia.
In terms of size, in km^2, and the rest is a waste, as long as the population growth does not fail.
Can't a small country be "great"?
Yes, the people elected them, but they did not give them the authority to destroy the country, and they failed to justify the people's trust and fulfil their constitutional duty to preserve the integrity of the country.
What do you mean the people did not give? The people elected him, so he gave him. Gorbachev justified his trust by stopping the crazy arms race and freeing the country from communist despotism. Integrity - the country is people, not territory.
Vladimir Meshkov 1919-2012
The reindeer are floating