Interesting and Humour - page 762
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Sorry for the flub, I got banned on 4. How and where can I find out how many days?
I don't know.
I hope it's for good.
and a louder sound.
---
Reminds me of.
About 4 years ago I was at a performance of the Belarusian band Camerata - fantastic vocals!
And in a concert hall it's a blast!
And the end is getting closer
The inscription on the pioneer drum:
"When you tie your tie, take care of it,
There's something to hang yourself with in case of trouble".
That's a tough one... I didn't even know there was such a, god forbid, tradition.
The UN is against female circumcision
Dog Eggs and Bulgakov's Heart
Von Wiesin Algae
I need to do a geography report on the topic: volcanism and meteorism. What guides are there on this topic?
Mayakovsky's poem about a cloud from his trousers
The Vicious Apple (N.V. Gogol's Sorochinsky Fair)
Some mother's cathedral show there's also this
Give me Gogol's Chanel. (girl)
Do you have a Hoffmanship of Tsahces?
Some talk on the porch (Reflections at the front porch by N. A. Nekrasov)
Do you have Akhmatova's poem The Plague? (referring to Chingiz Aitmatov's novel of the same name)
Do I need Paustovsky? A story The Old Axe or the Good (The Old Cook)
Dostoevsky The Boy at Christ's Groove (The Boy at Christ's Christmas Tree)
Do you have a record of the King's Bells? (In the music department)
I'd like Chaliapin's aria by Lensky, please.
Would I like a book about the Knights of the Roundabout? (Knights of the Round Table)
I want the horrors of the Nazi occupation.
Do I need this Kataev? A hut on a wasteland, I think. (A hut on the steppe)
Do you have a biography of courgettes and aubergines.
Do you have anything about the role of tank troops in the War of 1812?
I need a choreography by Gogol.
Do you have any Wet or Wet Chicken? (The Black Hen by A. Pogorelsky)
Give me Dostoevsky's novel The Karamzin Brothers.
Do you have artists and other artists who have gone into exile? Like Korovin, Akhmatova?
The author is Nekrasov. Title - Howl on the Volga?
Dickens The Cat's Milk (Little Dorrit)
The Kid and Karl Marx Who Lives on the Roof.
Do you have the author of the famous Silk Canvas detectives?
I'd like a book about Marasmus of Rotterdam.
Cervantes The Thin Cat.
Toreador Dreiser.
Belkin. Tales of the Dead
Get me Gorky The Old Woman from somewhere
Be kind: I need Pasternak's poems translated by Marshak
Written by Euclipides. Title - King Epidus
He's finally figured it out, he needs to work in Russia))