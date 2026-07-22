Interesting and Humour - page 2590
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So realistically shot in the first-person reportage genre that you have to dodge the punches.
The great power of art.
It will not work. At the beginning of the call, the answering machine warns you that there is a charge.
Complex algorithms, as opposed to simple repetitive actions, always require someone else's intelligence to create them.
Neither life nor programming knows of any examples of complex algorithms created by chance or anything else but the involvement of an intelligent being.
if the spider itself has no such intelligence?
))
Complex algorithms, as opposed to simple repetitive actions, always require someone else's intelligence to create them.
Neither life nor programming knows of any examples of complex algorithms created by chance or anything else but the involvement of an intelligent being.
if the spider itself has no such intelligence?
))
It's about to be painted...
1. The reciprocal exchange rule.
Explanation: A manipulator offers you a "gift" and then offers to buy something, or do something. An automatic response causes you to accept the offer, even if your outlay is grossly inadequate to the gift.
Example: The Krishnas in the street will not ask you directly for a donation - they will first give you a flower or a book (completely unnecessary to you), and then tell you that you can thank them in return by making a donation.
2. A concession agreement.
A method of manipulation: The manipulator makes a clearly exaggerated demand, and then "agrees to a concession", with his goal being just the second demand. You feel the need to agree (based on the rule of mutual exchange), because you were done a favor and conceded.
Example: In expensive boutiques, they overcharge you first and then announce a discount.
3. Commitment and consistency.
Explanation: You are induced to commit an action, the logical continuation of which is a subsequent action desired by the manipulator.
Example: filling out a form, "I would buy so-and-so product for so-and-so cost," a test-drive of a car suggests its subsequent purchase, issuing badges "I vote for Ivanov" before the election, etc.
4. The principle of social proof
Explanation: According to this principle, we consider correct the behaviour which is often demonstrated by other people in a similar situation.
Example: phrases in advertisements: "millions of people have already tried product Х," "hundreds of reviews on our site," etc.
5. Favor
Explanation: We are more likely to agree to the demands of those we know or like.
Example: the seller of some unnecessary crap says: "Your friend Ivanov advised me to contact you. In advertising, only the beautiful and famous are used on purpose.
6. Obedience to authority figures
Explanation: A person's upbringing develops the habit of obedience to authority figures, and this habit is very enduring and completely unconscious.
Example: Dr. House promoting a medicine or something related to medicine. Although the actor has no knowledge of medicine at all, many will bluntly follow his authoritative advice.
7. The Scarcity Principle
Explanation: something that is rare or unavailable has, in our eyes, more value the more scarce it is. People are also more inclined to avoid losing what they already have than to acquire something new.
Example: "whoever pays for the training before 12 o'clock gets a 25% discount", the number of new iphone 5s is limited - it is possible to raise the price two or three times.
And I've lost my licence for the Spring programme.