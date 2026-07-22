Interesting and Humour - page 1781
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Is the Ukrainian shit-turds interesting or humorous? Maybe we should move the discussion to the English forum? That's where they want to go!
http://vilnodovilno.org/
I was protesting against that turn of phrase, "it's obvious".
Who made that up? What are you talking about?
the cat must have made it up, the shaggy-haired bitch
So?
I would say: "than talking in foul language".
Foul language, as part of a living language, is not just necessary but indispensable. There are situations in which the use of swear words is the most appropriate.
and Deutsch is better
I would say: "than talking in foul language".
Foul language, as part of a living language, is not just necessary, but indispensable. There are situations when it is more appropriate to use foul language.
Dude, I found you an avatar.
It's the one with the dog, but you respect dogs too, right?
Man, I found you an avatar.
It's the one with the dog, but you respect dogs too, don't you?
Thanks, but I didn't lose it.
Keep it, when you get tired of the hedgehog, you can try on the dog.
What's up, claim your travel allowance from the methaquot.
it's not me, it's newdigital "here and there".
Thanks, but I didn't lose it.
Keep it, you can try on a dog when the hedgehog gets bored.
Nah, I got a different breed.
Take this one.