Interesting and Humour - page 1781

New comment
 
DC2008:

Is the Ukrainian shit-turds interesting or humorous? Maybe we should move the discussion to the English forum? That's where they want to go!

And this is both interesting and humorous.
 
FAQ:

http://vilnodovilno.org/

I was protesting against that turn of phrase, "it's obvious".

Who made that up? What are you talking about?

the cat must have made it up, the shaggy-haired bitch

 
Contender:

So?

What's up, claim your travel allowance from the methaquot
 
Contender:

I would say: "than talking in foul language".

Foul language, as part of a living language, is not just necessary but indispensable. There are situations in which the use of swear words is the most appropriate.

+
 

and Deutsch is better

 
http://coub.com/view/5sg16gs0
 
Contender:

I would say: "than talking in foul language".

Foul language, as part of a living language, is not just necessary, but indispensable. There are situations when it is more appropriate to use foul language.

Dude, I found you an avatar.

It's the one with the dog, but you respect dogs too, right?

 
Yoschik:

Man, I found you an avatar.

It's the one with the dog, but you respect dogs too, don't you?

Thanks, but I didn't lose it.

Keep it, when you get tired of the hedgehog, you can try on the dog.

 
Yoschik:
What's up, claim your travel allowance from the methaquot.

it's not me, it's newdigital "here and there".

 
Contender:

Thanks, but I didn't lose it.

Keep it, you can try on a dog when the hedgehog gets bored.

Nah, I got a different breed.

Take this one.

1...177417751776177717781779178017811782178317841785178617871788...4979
New comment