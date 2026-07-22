Interesting and Humour - page 680

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tol64:



Here come the first cyborgs. Isn't that fake?
 
peripatetikos:
Here come the first cyborgs. Isn't it fake?
I once visited some official website of a company that makes these things. Maybe that's exactly what they are. But that was a couple of years ago and back then it wasn't as cool as in this video. Watched a programme on TV too. I think it cost a few tens of thousands of green bucks for such a prosthesis. I don't remember the exact price. You can google it. ))
 
peripatetikos:
All bosses have a favourite expression: No one is irreplaceable! But when it's time for your holiday, that's it - you're the one, XXXXXXX.
Careful with the language - there are children reading us here.
 
 
Mischek:

Misha, I'm begging you, like children, and a kickback?

A centimetre is still a bit of a stretch.

 
Urain:
Misha, please, like children, what about backsliding?
Then the rulers would have been shorter. Or shorter. And this is just idiocy.
 
TheXpert:
Then the rulers would be shorter. Or shorter. But as it is, it's just plain moronic.
Just a centimetre's worth of recoil is already built into the 25cm of the renegade batch :)
 
 
 
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