Interesting and Humour - page 680
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Here come the first cyborgs. Isn't it fake?
Misha, I'm begging you, like children, and a kickback?
A centimetre is still a bit of a stretch.
Misha, please, like children, what about backsliding?
Then the rulers would be shorter. Or shorter. But as it is, it's just plain moronic.