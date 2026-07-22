Interesting and Humour - page 4955
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The percentages would give a clearer picture of where countries stand in the world, and GDP per capita is also a good thing to keep in mind.
https://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/countries-by-gdp
And most importantly, GDP at PPP. For example, the GDP of the USA is 13 times higher than that of Russia (and probably also higher wages and salaries), but, for example, military and space expenses are also 13 times higher, at rough parity. And other expenditures, although not by 13 times.
And most importantly, GDP at PPP. For example, the U.S. GDP is 13 times higher than that of Russia (and probably the wages and salaries), but, for example, military and space expenditures are also 13 times higher, at rough parity. As well as other expenses, although not 13 times as much.
GDP per capita (US$ PPP) by country
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
It's just that you have to snack
that's not what I meant.
GDP is a good thing, but there are even more than 2 ways to calculate it :-( and they give different results
i used to try to calculate the foundations, but i gave up this thankless task in the early days :-) even different agencies calculate it differently
GDP per capita (US$ PPP) by country
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
Thank you. Calculated from tables (3 sources), difference in GDP per capita in terms of purchasing power parity is 2.12-2.25 times. Fully coincides with the calculations of several German analysts compared to the FRG. Not so sad anymore.
A few years ago I would say that I pity pensioners. And now I envy the pensions of my mother and aunt. By the way, who would I feel sorry for these days - men who do not always live to see retirement.
GDP is a good thing, but there are even more than 2 ways to calculate it :-( and they give different results
When I was trying to work out the fundamentals I gave up on the US GDP and it was a thankless task :-) even different agencies calculate it differently there.
By the way, the methodology of calculating GDP in the West and in Russia is very different. They include a lot of things that are not included here. This makes the difference even greater.
there are even different agencies counting it differently
No
By the way, the methodologies for calculating GDP in the West and in the Russian Federation are very different. They include a lot of things that we don't. This makes the difference even greater.
No.
No
Short and unsubstantiated. Look up wikipedia in different languages, different data from World Bank, IMF, CIA and OECD.
And you can read about the difference in Russian and Western calculation methods online too.
Here, by the way, is another telling phrase from wikipedia:
It is estimated that more than 15% of the world's jurisdictions are tax havens (seeTax havens lists) [5]. TheIMF investigation estimates that about 40% of global FDI flows, which strongly affect the GDP of various jurisdictions, are described as "phantom" transactions [6].