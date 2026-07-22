Interesting and Humour - page 1226
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Yeah. I couldn't.
Why?
I just couldn't do it, that's all. The unexpectedness of such simple and far-fetched stupidity.
Here's a positive one:
I just couldn't do it, that's all. The unexpectedness of such simple and far-fetched stupidity.
Here's a positive one:
Here's a little something positive to look at:
Proper advertising
Room 8
Enjoykin - Hopelessness
Best of Web 4
A great British advertisement about friendship. Fathers of boys, you'll understand.)