Interesting and Humour - page 1226

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moskitman:


Yeah. I couldn't.
Why not?
 
Mischek:
Why?

I just couldn't do it, that's all. The unexpectedness of such simple and far-fetched stupidity.

Here's a positive one:

 
moskitman:

I just couldn't do it, that's all. The unexpectedness of such simple and far-fetched stupidity.

Here's a positive one:

saw
 
moskitman:


Here's a little something positive to look at:

Proper advertising

 

Room 8

 

Enjoykin - Hopelessness

 

Best of Web 4

 

A great British advertisement about friendship. Fathers of boys, you'll understand.)

 
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