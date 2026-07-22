Interesting and Humour - page 721
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))) >> How to rule the universe without attracting the attention of the orderlies >>
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I think the first thing to do is to learn how to manage the universe within yourself.
))) >> How to rule the universe without attracting the attention of the orderlies >>
Maybe this book is in the library?
Russia's asymmetrical response to the Magnitsky List
Russia's asymmetrical response to the Magnitsky List
That is why the Americans did not actively protest when the bureaucrats started embezzling the dough coming from the export of raw materials overseas.
They knew that raw materials were being sold for $, which meant American bank accounts. No matter what Russia sells, it still sells it for $.
Now it's time to expropriate the share the bureaucrats stole for themselves. And there is as much as $500 billion there.
In fact, much of what Russia has been selling for the last 20 years will go to the U.S. for free.
The scheme was tried first on the Middle Eastern sheikhs. Oil is pumping, the dollars are deposited in America, if a sheikh says something or God forbid, openly supports anti-American policies, your money is immediately ours. Sheikhs may not say anything, but someone in the White House will decide that they are too rich and it is time to milk them and remind them who is the boss of the house.
Voronezh, Saratov are closed to us,
Now we have to go to Paris or London, Is that life?
Nice job kicking the door in.