Interesting and Humour - page 721

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Mathemat:

)))

//---

I think the first thing to do is to learn how to manage the universe within yourself.

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<br / translate="no">

))) >> How to rule the universe without attracting the attention of the orderlies >>

Maybe this book is in the library?
 
peripatetikos:
Maybe this book is in the library?
Be sure to write if you find one that might not even exist. )))
 
The consequences of the "Bout Act" in Russia were more serious than analysts had anticipated. Mark Zuckerberger's account at Rosselhozbank is frozen. Donald Trump's project to build a network of kiosks on the blue line of the capital's metro has been halted. A group of US senators on a tourist trip to the Chelyabinsk region had their visas revoked right at Domodedovo airport. Voronezh, Samara, Saratov - these are all no longer available to us - we will now have to go to Paris or London.
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Russia's asymmetrical response to the Magnitsky List

 
peripatetikos:

Russia's asymmetrical response to the Magnitsky List


That is why the Americans did not actively protest when the bureaucrats started embezzling the dough coming from the export of raw materials overseas.

They knew that raw materials were being sold for $, which meant American bank accounts. No matter what Russia sells, it still sells it for $.

Now it's time to expropriate the share the bureaucrats stole for themselves. And there is as much as $500 billion there.

In fact, much of what Russia has been selling for the last 20 years will go to the U.S. for free.

The scheme was tried first on the Middle Eastern sheikhs. Oil is pumping, the dollars are deposited in America, if a sheikh says something or God forbid, openly supports anti-American policies, your money is immediately ours. Sheikhs may not say anything, but someone in the White House will decide that they are too rich and it is time to milk them and remind them who is the boss of the house.

 

Voronezh, Saratov are closed to us,

Now we have to go to Paris or London, Is that life?

Nice job kicking the door in.

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Urain: It's just that someone in the white house will decide that they are too fat and it's time to milk them and remind them who is boss.
In 2010, they showed Putin who is the boss of the house).
 
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