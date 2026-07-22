Interesting and Humour - page 759
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No comment. ))
Then you're out.
I thought it was just a big joke. Let me see the link. ))
It's too late, you're already crossed out. Besides, you were about to run.
GoPro
GoPro
We have people planning to try downhill. I'm thinking about it.
On the one hand I want to try it, on the other I'm ashamed of it - it's one thing to crash on the snow at 50 km/h, and another thing to get on the ground in the woods.
We have people planning to try downhill. I'm thinking about it.
On the one hand I'd like to try it, but on the other I'd rather not -- it's one thing to crash into the snow at 50 km/h, but it's another thing to go to the forest on the ground.
Of course it's better to go to the woods on the ground. There are mushrooms and berries on the ground. Blueberries, cranberries, cranberries. And these are vitamins. It's very healthy. Where have you seen cranberries in the snow? А ? Here!
No, the woods are better.