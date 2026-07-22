Interesting and Humour - page 2494

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artmedia70:
Is it an opening or what? Been showing our screens to "people" for a long time now ;)
I was only able to check it out just now. Hence the discovery. Not less.
 
barabashkakvn:
I was only able to test it just now. Therefore, an opening. Not at all less.

or you could put Tim Viewer on and show the individual windows

like powerpoint for a presentation and at the same time watch pornography in the player.

 
transcendreamer:

or you could put Tim Viewer on and show the individual windows

like powerpoint for a presentation and at the same time watch pornography in the player

Well... Porn is probably the prerogative of pimply schoolchildren, but Skype allows you to display any of the available screens. We're talking about Skype. What's it got to do with Team Viewer?

So show your lessons to your mum on one screen and stare at the other ;)

 
barabashkakvn:
I was only able to check it out just now. Hence the opening. No, it's not.
All right, well... hello to the cones ;)
 

 
 
artmedia70:

Well... Porn is probably the prerogative of pimply schoolchildren, but Skype allows you to display any of the available screens. We're talking about Skype. What's it got to do with Team Viewer?

So show one screen to your mum and stare at the other ;)

No, I'm gonna show porn to my mum while I stare at a presentation.

and the Team Viewer is still good because you can also stare at your laptop from your phone...

 
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Обнаружен защищенный от удаления троян-дозвонщик для Android-устройств
Обнаружен защищенный от удаления троян-дозвонщик для Android-устройств
  • 2014.10.27
  • lenta.ru
Во вредоносной программе, так называемом трояне-дозвонщике, для мобильных устройств на платформе Android обнаружен механизм самозащиты, благодаря которому пользователь зараженного устройства не может ее удалить. Об этом говорится в сообщении компании «Доктор Веб». Основным предназначением трояна является совершение дорогостоящих звонков без...
 
 

I like Windows 10 more and more...

Windows 10 поставляется с пакетным менеджером
Windows 10 поставляется с пакетным менеджером
  • 2014.10.28
  • xakep.ru
Microsoft прикладывает все силы, чтобы сделать Windows 10 самой лучшей операционной системой для настольных компьютеров. Ради этого компания даже не стесняется заимствовать лучшие функции у главного конкурента — Linux. В частности, Windows 10 содержит в своём составе полноценный пакетный менеджер. Таким образом, в Windows теперь возможно...
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