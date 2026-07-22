Interesting and Humour - page 2494
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Is it an opening or what? Been showing our screens to "people" for a long time now ;)
I was only able to test it just now. Therefore, an opening. Not at all less.
or you could put Tim Viewer on and show the individual windows
like powerpoint for a presentation and at the same time watch pornography in the player.
or you could put Tim Viewer on and show the individual windows
like powerpoint for a presentation and at the same time watch pornography in the player
Well... Porn is probably the prerogative of pimply schoolchildren, but Skype allows you to display any of the available screens. We're talking about Skype. What's it got to do with Team Viewer?
So show your lessons to your mum on one screen and stare at the other ;)
I was only able to check it out just now. Hence the opening. No, it's not.
Well... Porn is probably the prerogative of pimply schoolchildren, but Skype allows you to display any of the available screens. We're talking about Skype. What's it got to do with Team Viewer?
So show one screen to your mum and stare at the other ;)
No, I'm gonna show porn to my mum while I stare at a presentation.
and the Team Viewer is still good because you can also stare at your laptop from your phone...
I like Windows 10 more and more...