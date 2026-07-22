Interesting and Humour - page 2296
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now here is the meeting with the President of Chuvashia and Akatuy.
I won't reproduce his blog post in full because the post is very long (as many of his posts on his blog) - there are 42 photos with text and one video. You can see the post yourself by following the link here.
We all think we can see everything. But in fact, our eyes have blind spots that do not perceive light, an area called a blind spot. Blind spots are found in every person's eyes in different places. But there is one that 95% of people have.
It is this blind spot that we suggest you find in yourself.
Look at the picture below. Close your right eye and look with your left eye to the cross on the right (the one in the circle). Slowly move closer and further away from the screen. The left cross you see out of the corner of your eye will disappear at some point. This is what is called a blind spot.
Architect Zaha Hadil has applied her innate sense of aesthetics to create Unique Round Yachts, a series of five individual 90-metre yachts that have been built by shipbuilding company Blohm + Voss. The design of these yachts is inspired by 'flowing dynamics and underwater ecosystems, and a hydrodynamic study was undertaken to shape the hull design. Hadid says: "The exoskeleton-like structure found in the upper section is an interwoven network of supports that vary in thickness and give a natural aesthetic to the yacht's exterior, recalling the organic structural systems of natural marine formations and connecting the various levels and decks of the vessel without seams, using expressive diagonals.
We all think we can see everything. But in fact our eyes have blind spots that do not perceive light and this area is called a blind spot. Blind spots are found in every person in different parts of the eye. But there is one that 95% of people have.
It is this blind spot that we suggest you find in yourself.
Look at the picture below. Close your right eye and look with your left eye to the cross on the right (the one in the circle). Slowly move closer and further away from the screen. The left cross you see out of the corner of your eye will disappear at some point. This is what is called a blind spot.
It's strange that this is a revelation to anyone, we studied it at school in natural science (I don't remember which grade, it was a small one :)
The blind spot is caused by the exit point of the eye nerves from the eye to the brain, a kind of clump of communication channels, and there are no light receptors in the area of this clump.
Now here: Ulyanovsk and Penza.
I won't copy Dol's post here to us - better just go to Dol's blog and this post about Ulyanovsk and Penza here.
facebook is down - "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it to fix it as soon as possible"
PS. It's on ... and there was a lot of noise on rbc and ria... I imagine if the whole country gets disconnected from the Internet - let's go digging holes, laying sleepers, felling trees ...