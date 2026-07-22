Interesting and Humour - page 2370
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now: Vladivostok, part #1 (penultimate)
Full post here.
-----------
Vladivostok
"Vladivostok always seemed to be something far away and unattainable, and now here we are. Two more days in this beautiful city and then we will fly home. It seems that we want to go home, but on the other hand it is a pity that everything ends. But it's good, that everything ends well.
Read the full post here.
Good night
Goodnight
This is how legends are born, based on arbitrary video clips
Why did a Belarusian traffic policeman throw stones at a car transporter? http://auto.newsru.com/article/31jul2014/grodno
Stone throwing - from minute 5 of the video
This is how legends are born, based on arbitrary video clips
Why did a Belarusian traffic cop throw stones at a car transporter? http://auto.newsru.com/article/31jul2014/grodno
Stone throwing - from the 5th minute of the video
If only legends.
More than one life, I think, is crippled in one way or another by deliberate or superficial false interpretation of some events (I am not writing about the video).
P./S.: And it is a pity that it is not always possible to show events as they really are (as you have done) and not as they appear at first sight or are presented by someone based on personal interests.
Let's live in friendship.