Interesting and Humour - page 2370

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Continued by the famous blogger, celebrity photographer and businessman Sergei Dol.

Now: Vladivostok, part #1 (penultimate)

Full post here.

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Vladivostok

"Vladivostok always seemed to be something far away and unattainable, and now here we are. Two more days in this beautiful city and then we will fly home. It seems that we want to go home, but on the other hand it is a pity that everything ends. But it's good, that everything ends well.



Read the full post here.

 
 

Good night


 

Goodnight

 
Fillellin:

This is how legends are born, based on arbitrary video clips

Why did a Belarusian traffic policeman throw stones at a car transporter? http://auto.newsru.com/article/31jul2014/grodno

Stone throwing - from minute 5 of the video

Белорусские гаишники опубликовали динамичное ВИДЕО с погоней и задержанием автовоза с пьяным дальнобойщиком
Белорусские гаишники опубликовали динамичное ВИДЕО с погоней и задержанием автовоза с пьяным дальнобойщиком
  • auto.newsru.com
ГАИ Гродно опубликовала на своем канале на YouTube запись, сделанную видеорегистратором одной из полицейских машин, с захватывающей погоней за грузовиком, груженным несколькими автомобилями. За его рулем находился пьяный, которого постоянно заносит во все стороны. Судя по видео, столкновений на встречке каким-то чудом удалось избежать, поэтому...
 
stringo:

This is how legends are born, based on arbitrary video clips

Why did a Belarusian traffic cop throw stones at a car transporter? http://auto.newsru.com/article/31jul2014/grodno

Stone throwing - from the 5th minute of the video

If only legends.

More than one life, I think, is crippled in one way or another by deliberate or superficial false interpretation of some events (I am not writing about the video).

P./S.: And it is a pity that it is not always possible to show events as they really are (as you have done) and not as they appear at first sight or are presented by someone based on personal interests.

 

Let's live in friendship.


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