Interesting and Humour - page 3269

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She is already 32 years old, by the way. So no wonder she went to Indian Hollywood to further her career.

She starred alongside Salman Khan in Tubelight (I think it translates to "Light in the Tunnel"), which is said to be released next year.



 
Yuri Evseenkov:
Zhu Zhu played Chi Chi in Iron Fist, what a cliché. I immediately saw her as Natasha Rostova in the Chinese version of War and Peace. I wish I could post our actresses in that role now. They're very similar.


There's something.



 
In the Chinese version of War and Peace, Natasha Rostova is Zhu Zhu. And who will play Andrei Bolkonsky, who Natasha was in love with? We had Tikhonov. And there? Is Jackie Chan too old?
 

It's all going to be intertwined there soon, for example,

  • the chinese are buying up hollywood movie studios,
  • the last American War and Peace, which came out last year, already had Chinese involvement.

Soon we'll be seeing American films made by the Chinese in Hollywood or in China with a mixed cast, as there are quotas for American films in China (they're not allowed there much).

Here's the article here.

Китайский кинематограф может обойти американский по кассовым сборам
Китайский кинематограф может обойти американский по кассовым сборам
  • 2016.03.25
  • Сергей Лавинов
  • www.teatral-online.ru
Кассовые сборы считаются главным показателем коммерческой состоятельности как отдельных фильмов, так и кинематографа в целом. Доходы от продажи билетов в Китае стремительно растут. Средние темпы роста популярности кино у китайцев в финансовом исчислении намного превосходят рост экономики страны с почти полуторамиллиардным населением. Кассовые...
 
 
What's the gimmick in a church choir? I was expecting the balloon to burst from too high a note.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
What's the gimmick in a church choir? I was expecting the balloon to burst from too high a note.
Helium balloon.
 
Yuri Evseenkov:
What's the gimmick in a church choir? I was expecting the balloon to burst from too high a note.
Clearly an audio montage, as high notes would have shattered all the glassware. However, all the glass remained intact. For more "plausibility" someone should have hurled a slingshot through church windows from outside in sync with the timing of the "high" notes.
 
Got it. A helium balloon makes it sound like that. It's like Irony of Fate 2. Those Catholics are funny guys.
 

From the Chinese part of the forum, from the Chinese part of CodaBase (their humour). EA and two comments on it.

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Tipster in CodaBase

EA: BRAT

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1st comment:

... the effect is not good ...

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2nd comment:

OK!

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