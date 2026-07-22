Interesting and Humour - page 3269
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She is already 32 years old, by the way. So no wonder she went to Indian Hollywood to further her career.
She starred alongside Salman Khan in Tubelight (I think it translates to "Light in the Tunnel"), which is said to be released next year.
Zhu Zhu played Chi Chi in Iron Fist, what a cliché. I immediately saw her as Natasha Rostova in the Chinese version of War and Peace. I wish I could post our actresses in that role now. They're very similar.
There's something.
It's all going to be intertwined there soon, for example,
Soon we'll be seeing American films made by the Chinese in Hollywood or in China with a mixed cast, as there are quotas for American films in China (they're not allowed there much).
Here's the article here.
What's the gimmick in a church choir? I was expecting the balloon to burst from too high a note.
What's the gimmick in a church choir? I was expecting the balloon to burst from too high a note.
From the Chinese part of the forum, from the Chinese part of CodaBase (their humour). EA and two comments on it.Tipster in CodaBase
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EA: BRAT
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1st comment:... the effect is not good ...
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2nd comment:
OK!