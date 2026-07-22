Interesting and Humour - page 4663

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Vladimir Karputov:
Have third-party banners started showing up in the header of the website?

Check. About opening accounts.

 
Vladimir Karputov:
Has the site started showing third-party banners in the header?

Yeah, I've got Litres showing now. As I recently went to it to buy a book.

 

The strange thing is not that third-party advertising has appeared, but that it was not there before, millions of unique visits to the resource - why not use it?

 

Hamster haircut


 

To@Artyom Trishkin the Shuttle Monument, in Blagoveshchensk, which is dear to me for some reasons

note the monument to the shuttle, not to the stock exchange terminal or the forex chart ;)

 
Igor Makanu:

To@Artyom Trishkin the Shuttle Monument, in Blagoveshchensk, which is dear to me for some reasons

note the monument to the shuttle, not to the stock exchange terminal or the forex chart ;)

there are other no less interesting works on the subject of "online trading")).

 
Andrey Dik:

there are other equally interesting works on the subject of "online commerce").)

was expecting this photo I doubt (don't want to google it) that when this monument was erected, online commerce was widespread

I'm confused, I was thinking about the American bull, you have Frankfurt.


but both there and there, monuments to the founding of stock exchanges, which originated much earlier

 
Igor Makanu:

was expecting this photo I doubt (I don't want to google it) that online trading was widespread at the time this monument was erected

derivatives trading predates the first computers!))) the first futures appeared in 1710 and options in 1820.

 
Vladimir Karputov:
Have third-party banners started to appear in the header?
Chrome is forcing them in.
 
Igor Makanu:

To@Artyom Trishkin the Shuttle Monument, in Blagoveshchensk, which is dear to me for some reasons

note the monument to the shuttle, not the stock exchange terminal or the forex chart ;)

It should have been shown to Peter - because he, not I, gets dissonance when trying to understand speculative trades. Without a real commodity. And my post about shuttles was addressed to him, and in that sense.
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