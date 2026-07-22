Interesting and Humour - page 578

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moskitman:

Aren't you ashamed?

 
i_logic:
I even know where it is
 

If intruders are trying to break down your door - start breaking the door from the inside - this will baffle them.

Read

 
Mischek:
maybe you should have done less?
 
 

with the capsule for life

 
 
 

And here Mishek has already made an appearance :)

Did they pay for the advertisement? If not, there are many of us here, let's write a collective complaint, for using the "photo" without the author's permission :)

 
fyords:

And here Mishek has already made an appearance :)

Did they pay for the advertisement? If not, there are many of us here, let's write a collective complaint, for using the "photo" without the author's permission :)


It's okay for Tema :))
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