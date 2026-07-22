Interesting and Humour - page 1163
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Did you buy some apples? )
Noooo
I've got something like that in my personal account ))
Noooo
I've got something like that in my personal account ))
Are females hitting on you? )
No, what's annoying is that you can't edit, correct misspellings.
Skype.)