Interesting and Humour - page 1163

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sanyooooook:
Did you buy some apples? )

Noooo

I've got something like that in my personal account ))

 

  • That's who you say I'll marry.
  • And who will I marry
  • Gavrila Artanovich Ivolgin.
  • But allow me... Nastasia Phillipovna

 
Mischek:

Noooo

I've got something like that in my personal account ))

(chuckles) are the females hitting on me? )
 
sanyooooook:
Are females hitting on you? )
No, what's annoying is that you can't edit, correct misspellings.
 
Mischek:
No, what's annoying is that you can't edit, correct misspellings.

Skype.)

 
co-working
 
Alexander Livshits, Russia's former finance minister, dies(BBCRussian.com, UK)
 
Bosnia and Herzegovina's president detained while paying bribe(state-run RIA Novosti news agency)
 
 
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