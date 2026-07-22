Interesting and Humour - page 1677

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newdigital:

The soldier sleeps, the service goes on



He's guarding the contents of the fridge.) Now, mice won't get in there).
 

Jack PC

 
 
newdigital:

The soldier sleeps, the service goes on



as long as he wakes up asleep in a place like this...
 
 

El Capitan



 

Contender:
ты с кем сейчас разговаривал?

with a previously located

 

vspexp:

with the one before.

The first word is written together.
 
Lizar:
The first word is spelt with an inflection.
Then with two n's
 
Germany has abolished the sex of the child at birth. Now he'll choose it himself when he realizes it.
There are no men in Germany now.
There are no women there now.

Question: Who is the Chancellor of Germany - is it even known?

And very often young guys and girls look alike if they are dressed ... and how can a young man not make a mistake if he wants to get married, for example? She'll say she's a lady and after the wedding she'll find out she's not...

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