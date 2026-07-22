Interesting and Humour - page 1677
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The soldier sleeps, the service goes on
Jack PC
The soldier sleeps, the service goes on
El Capitan
Contender:
ты с кем сейчас разговаривал?
with a previously located
vspexp:
with the one before.
The first word is spelt with an inflection.
There are no men in Germany now.
There are no women there now.
Question: Who is the Chancellor of Germany - is it even known?
And very often young guys and girls look alike if they are dressed ... and how can a young man not make a mistake if he wants to get married, for example? She'll say she's a lady and after the wedding she'll find out she's not...