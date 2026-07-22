Interesting and Humour - page 3406
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So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.
Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, according to the Investigative Committee, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" doesn't really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.
https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html
T-800:
The T-800's great-grandfather has Russian T-34 roots
One face, isn't it!
The great-grandfather of the T-800 has Russian T-34 roots.
The same face, isn't it!
american ))))
Т1
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.
Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, as the Investigative Committee reported, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" does not really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.
https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html
This reminds me of the Discovery Channel. There's a show called ALL ABOUT FISHING.
There's catching a fish, then letting it off the hook and ostentatiously releasing it into the water.
This is roughly how we fight corruption.
This reminds me of the Discovery Channel. There's a programme called ALL ABOUT FISHING.
They catch a fish, then take it off the hook and ostentatiously release it into the water.
That's how we fight corruption.
This is a good collage, but you need either an alpha channel for the hook or a larger size to harmonize the 2 parts of the picture.
The fish was taken off the hook so carefully - not even a single drop of blood, not even a torn lip.
Home arrest, BRAVO!
I imagine a mere mortal with knocked out teeth, kidneys, and of course in a cell, not in his slippers at home in front of the TV and with a glass of cognac.
So what about 2 million quid, with a declaration of 51 million in 2014 and 74 million in 2015, so what about the petty cash he asked for, just his annual income.
Note - the whole country is in the po...nah - even in the po...nah, but the rulers have higher incomes in 15 years :-) http://declarator.org/person/4491/ http://declarator.org/person/
All this also supports the thesis:They catch a fish, then take it off the hook and ostentatiously release it into the water.
This is how we fight corruption.
There are billions of ducks in China.)