Interesting and Humour - page 3406

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Alexey Volchanskiy:
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.



Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, according to the Investigative Committee, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" doesn't really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.

https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html

let's see now whether or not VIP justice works..... wait for the show....
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

T-800:


The T-800's great-grandfather has Russian T-34 roots

One face, isn't it!

 
Alexey Busygin:

The great-grandfather of the T-800 has Russian T-34 roots.

The same face, isn't it!

american ))))

Т1

 
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Американские учёные пожаловались на низкое качество государственной конопли
Американские учёные пожаловались на низкое качество государственной конопли
  • 2016.11.15
  • Иван Ортега
  • life.ru
Американские исследователи установили, что марихуана, используемая для научных работ, резко отличается от той, которой торгуют на улицах и (в тех штатах, где это легально) в магазинах. Это означает, что многие десятки исследований, анализирующих медицинские эффекты от приёма наркотика, могут быть основаны на неверных данных. Как следствие, они...
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
So, something happened that no one expected. No, really! Just a week ago there was a rather sharp note about untouchability of "new nobility" and here is a rather unexpected result.



Russia's Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev has been arrested! And arrested, as the Investigative Committee reported, for a trivial bribe. Although the word "trivial" does not really fit here. Big, "trivial" people take bribes that are not "trivial" either.

https://topwar.ru/103754-kem-esche-nado-udivit-putina-k-arestu-ministra-ulyukaeva.html

This reminds me of the Discovery Channel. There's a show called ALL ABOUT FISHING.

There's catching a fish, then letting it off the hook and ostentatiously releasing it into the water.

This is roughly how we fight corruption.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

This reminds me of the Discovery Channel. There's a programme called ALL ABOUT FISHING.

They catch a fish, then take it off the hook and ostentatiously release it into the water.

That's how we fight corruption.

It's a good collage, but you have to do either an alpha channel for the hook or a larger size to blend the two parts of the picture
 
transcendreamer:
This is a good collage, but you need either an alpha channel for the hook or a larger size to harmonize the 2 parts of the picture.
This is not the beauty of it!
The fish was taken off the hook so carefully - not even a single drop of blood, not even a torn lip.
Home arrest, BRAVO!
I imagine a mere mortal with knocked out teeth, kidneys, and of course in a cell, not in his slippers at home in front of the TV and with a glass of cognac.
So what about 2 million quid, with a declaration of 51 million in 2014 and 74 million in 2015, so what about the petty cash he asked for, just his annual income.

Note - the whole country is in the po...nah - even in the po...nah, but the rulers have higher incomes in 15 years :-) http://declarator.org/person/4491/ http://declarator.org/person/

All this also supports the thesis:

They catch a fish, then take it off the hook and ostentatiously release it into the water.

This is how we fight corruption.

 
 
Anatoli Kazharski:
There are billions of ducks in China, just like the Chinese)))
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
There are billions of ducks in China.)
Well, there's something to eat, too.
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