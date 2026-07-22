Interesting and Humour - page 2162
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Under Yeltsin, chaos developed in the country.
So I pulled out the receipts for heating, gas, light and water...
anekdot.ru (c)
for fun
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Computer and its capabilities.
SEVER11, 2014.04.01 06:40
Thinking about upgrading my "fleet".
I have been reading and researching watercooled systems. I have read and studied water-cooled systems, I am pondering my thoughts now.
What do the experts and aces have to say:
http://habrahabr.ru/post/106394/
http://www.meijin.ru/svo-computer
http://www.ixbt.com/power/case/koolance.shtml
Maybe someone is already working on these "autos"?
Service cats