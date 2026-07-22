Interesting and Humour - page 2162

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newdigital:

Under Yeltsin, chaos developed in the country.

I wanted to be sarcastic about the house, but then I realised that newdigital just forgot to put inverted commas on it :)
 
I am sitting in cafe. The guy comes up and says: - Young lady, can I pay for you?

So I pulled out the receipts for heating, gas, light and water...

anekdot.ru (c)

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1 my photo
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By the way, you can see how our roads are being patched)
 

for fun

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boohooha) the tank thing is good)
 
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Computer and its capabilities.

SEVER11, 2014.04.01 06:40

Thinking about upgrading my "fleet".

I have been reading and researching watercooled systems. I have read and studied water-cooled systems, I am pondering my thoughts now.

What do the experts and aces have to say:

http://habrahabr.ru/post/106394/

http://www.meijin.ru/svo-computer

http://www.ixbt.com/power/case/koolance.shtml

Maybe someone is already working on these "autos"?


 

Service cats

  1. Millie - security guard
  2. Ketzel - composer
  3. Rusik - anti-poacher
  4. Kuzya - assistant librarian
  5. Post cats in Belgium
  6. Mr Bigglesworth - actor
  7. Felichette - astronaut
  8. Oscar - comforter of the dying
  9. CIA spy cat
  10. Stubbs - mayor
  11. Larry - Britain's top mousecat
  12. Tama - station warden.



Служебные коты
Служебные коты
  • bigpicture.ru
Оказывается, служебными могут быть не только собаки. Коты, которых все привыкли воспринимать либо как бездельников и сибаритов, либо как бравых крысоловов, тоже могут выполнять достаточно сложную работу и занимать ответственными должности. Вот некоторые из таких «деловых» котов. Рабочие одного из английских складов игрушек Bandai решили не...
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