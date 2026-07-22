Interesting and Humour - page 1051
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You should like it.) -- http://esquire.ru/test-82
ZS: I guessed it all ))))
You should like it.) -- http://esquire.ru/test-82
ZS: I guessed it all ))))
But whoever gloats about my homeland gets a wife like that.
О.! Let's check it out. Let's share our progress.
But he who gloats over my homeland will get a wife like that.
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The Khohl is asked:
- "Have you seen the Benny Hill show?
- What about him?
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It's so cute when the sharp kid in Adidas gives up his seat to his grandma on the bus...
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A granny janitor who buys booties for 20 kopecks and sells them for 10 roubles paid 10 million to rebuild the hospital to keep it open.
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