Interesting and Humour - page 1051

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Mischek:

You should like it.) -- http://esquire.ru/test-82

ZS: I guessed it all ))))

 
TheXpert:

You should like it.) -- http://esquire.ru/test-82

ZS: I guessed it all ))))

But whoever gloats about my homeland gets a wife like that.

 
 

О.! Let's check it out. Let's share our progress.

 
Mischek:

But he who gloats over my homeland will get a wife like that.

Not ugly at all, and a thin cow is not a gazelle!
 
 

 
Mischek:
Eh, I thought she'd jump out the window too. )))
 
I was on the bus this morning, thinking, and getting off at my stop, I said out loud to everyone: "Goodbye." Then I realised I had said something stupid, slowed down at the door and turned round and added: "Oh, well, goodbye." You should have seen them all jumping out after me.
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The Khohl is asked:
- "Have you seen the Benny Hill show?
- What about him?
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It's so cute when the sharp kid in Adidas gives up his seat to his grandma on the bus...
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A granny janitor who buys booties for 20 kopecks and sells them for 10 roubles paid 10 million to rebuild the hospital to keep it open.
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