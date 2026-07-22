Interesting and Humour - page 4502
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"Our whole life is a game!"
It hurts to watch - it hurts the person, the eyes and the whole mind.
"Our whole life is a game!"
It hurts to watch - it hurts the person, the eyes and the whole mind.
Why does it hurt? The man thought there was a dullard gathered here and he would easily fool everyone. Or he fooled himself. I'm the one who said monitor. He did that, all doubts are cleared up. The man is obviously mentally ill. It doesn't hurt me.
Why does it hurt? The man thought there was a dullard here and he could easily fool everyone. Or he was fooling himself. I'm the one who said monitor. He did that, all doubts are cleared up. The man is obviously mentally ill. It doesn't hurt.
There's so many withdrawals-additions, minus months-it's all stretched out over time. It's creepy to imagine.)
And in the monitoring something there is not clear yet: the figures seem to be even in the plus, but according to the schedule, yes - the heat is still ....
There are so many withdrawals, additions, minus months - it's all stretched out over time. It's terrifying to imagine).
And something is not clear in the monitoring so far: the figures seem to be even in the plus, but according to the schedule, yes - it's a heat wave ....
The lady obviously wants to treat her guests to a cocktail of Prosecco with vodka and lemon sherbet and a poached egg and toast and has only bought the missing products.
No. There's everything on the table from the garden: borscht from homemade chicken, which you've never tasted and can't even imagine its divine taste, fresh herbs, cucumbers and tomatoes that have just come from the garden, roasted young potatoes.
And this "proseroco" of yours, if it had hypothetically been there and got into someone's mouth from that feast, would have been spat out at once.
Is a SUBSTITUTE the traditional way of transmitting information from generation to generation equal to one Bit?
Is "pull and forget" the best way to get rid of a splinter?
Is "pull and forget" the best way to get rid of a splinter?
No. There's everything on the table from the garden: borscht from home-made chicken, which you've never tasted and can't even imagine its divine taste, fresh herbs, cucumbers and tomatoes that have just come from the garden, and roasted young potatoes.
And your proseroko, if it had hypothetically been there and got into someone's mouth from that feast, would have been spat out immediately.
Yes, "green grapes".
PS. Normal borscht is cooked with beef in bone broth and chicken due to lack of normal meat or lack of time. Young potatoes are good boiled, they don't fry well.
PPS. Wipe your glasses, they're probably covered in something that gives everything a fecal connotation.