Interesting and Humour - page 3499
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1. We have it in the USSR, and suddenly everything falls into place.
2. 1,2,3 are pure banter, for the straight-thinking (those who cannot take a hint, who are angry and salivating), I translate: I am against the unemployment tax, and I am against the idea of "divide and conquer" as social justice.
1. In the USSR? The USSR no longer exists, but in Finland you are talking about "now". So why compare today's Finland with the USSR, which no longer exists? If you are comparing a country to which you are comparing it, please give the exact name of the country.
2. Was it taken away and divided in the USSR? Who was robbed and who was shared? Was something taken away from you then? Or what is being taken away now?
Be more specific, please. First you talk about Finland, then you compare it to the Soviet Union, then for some reason you add Russian news to your posts, forgetting to talk about who you are, where you are and by what right you have - it's very important, important who he is and what he says.
1. In the USSR? The USSR no longer exists, and you talk about Finland "now". So why compare today's Finland with the USSR, which no longer exists? If you talk about the country you are comparing it to, give the exact name of the country.
2. Was it taken away and divided in the USSR? Who was robbed and who was shared? Was something taken away from you then? Or what is being taken away now?
Be more specific, please. Now you are talking about Finland, now you are comparing it to the USSR, now you are mixing Russian news with your posts, forgetting to talk about who you are, where you are and what your rights are.
I am not comparing the Finland of today with the USSR, I am saying that we are still sovks, and the differences between the republics are minimal. Our current state comes from our common past and from our mentality.
There are differences but there are fewer than similarities.
SZS As an example the post about Russia where they are going to adopt a tax on the unemployed and Belarus where they have already adopted it. These are examples of similarities. You can find many such examples in Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine and Armenia. Armenia and Azerbaijan.
I am not comparing the Finland of today with the USSR, I am saying that we are still sovoks, and the differences between the republics are minimal. Our present condition comes from our common past and from our mentality.
There are differences but less than similarities.
The North Pole is no longer the same...
Yes, it's colder in Antarctica now, -25C, in the height of summer.