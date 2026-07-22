Interesting and Humour - page 3633

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Timur Gatin:
 
 
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Vitaly Murlenko:


My wife wanted a cat as a present for me - I didn't want one.

Bought me a present--CAT)))

 
Petr Baskakov:


My wife wanted a cat as a present for me - I didn't want one.

Bought me a present--CAT)))


Give her back a rubber boat, wading boots, fishing gear, a kettle, a tent, a double-barrelled gun, a safe for her and a hunting dog. :)
 

I often see questions: "How is the price formed?"

The Ministry of Finance knows how vodka is priced)

http://www.m24.ru/articles/134987

Минфин разработает алгоритм расчета минимальной цены на водку
Минфин разработает алгоритм расчета минимальной цены на водку
  • www.m24.ru
Соответствующий алгоритм поможет пресекать разногласия в цене на алкогольную продукцию
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:


Ministry of Finance to develop an algorithm for calculating minimum vodka price

Well, if that's the most pressing task for the Ministry of Finance, then... Go, Finance Ministry, to new achievements!
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Well, if this is the most urgent task for the Ministry of Finance, then... Go, Finance Ministry, to new achievements!
And who says that this is the Ministry of Finance's most urgent task?
 
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