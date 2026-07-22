Interesting and Humour - page 3633
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My wife wanted a cat as a present for me - I didn't want one.
Bought me a present--CAT)))
My wife wanted a cat as a present for me - I didn't want one.
Bought me a present--CAT)))
Give her back a rubber boat, wading boots, fishing gear, a kettle, a tent, a double-barrelled gun, a safe for her and a hunting dog. :)
I often see questions: "How is the price formed?"
The Ministry of Finance knows how vodka is priced)
http://www.m24.ru/articles/134987
Ministry of Finance to develop an algorithm for calculating minimum vodka price
Well, if this is the most urgent task for the Ministry of Finance, then... Go, Finance Ministry, to new achievements!