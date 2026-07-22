Interesting and Humour - page 4720
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weak, not enough energy
Little, little, little fire, I want a little more
We are a long echo of each other...inspired by, um...
I'm hooked on the audiobook. Very cool narration.
Something to do at the weekend ))
It's weak, it doesn't have enough power.
You need something more powerful, or alien:
I can't say that I'm very impressed with Vitas' works, but it's not the first time he's been on tour in China, it seems that alien art is closer to them. In general, I always thought that the Chinese are aliens, or at least just robots ))
chinese have their own vitas !
the chinese have their own vitas !
Just a voiceover.
DimashKudaibergenov
One of the best singers in the world today is
DimashKudaibergenov
no, kai metov is the best!
.
ha