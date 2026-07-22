Interesting and Humour - page 4720

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[Deleted]  
Igor Makanu:

weak, not enough energy

Little, little, little fire, I want a little more

 

We are a long echo of each other...inspired by, um...


[Deleted]  
Good acting, believable
 

I'm hooked on the audiobook. Very cool narration.
Something to do at the weekend ))





 
Igor Makanu:

It's weak, it doesn't have enough power.

You need something more powerful, or alien:

I can't say that I'm very impressed with Vitas' works, but it's not the first time he's been on tour in China, it seems that alien art is closer to them. In general, I always thought that the Chinese are aliens, or at least just robots ))

chinese have their own vitas !


 
Denis Sartakov:

the chinese have their own vitas !

Just a voiceover.

 
One of the best singers in the world today is

DimashKudaibergenov
 
Uladzimir Izerski:
One of the best singers in the world today is

DimashKudaibergenov

no, kai metov is the best!


[Deleted]  

.

 

ha


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