Interesting and Humour - page 1322

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and who knew?


 

Mine, when he saw an Opel, he said, "Asshole.

 
Nudist beach.
My son runs up to his mum:
- Mum, I saw an aunt there with big tits.
They're much bigger than yours!
- Son, the bigger the tits, the sillier the aunt!
- I also saw an uncle with a big pussy!
- Son, the bigger the uncle's pussy, the sillier he is!
The son ran around the beach some more and came running back:
- Mama, Mama! There's our daddy with such a fool! And the more he talks to her, the stupider he gets!
 
tol64:
You'll soon develop a complex in him like that. ))
in about 40 years.)))))))))
 
rvv2006:
Nudist beach.
My son runs up to his mum:
- Mum, I saw an aunt there with big tits.
They're much bigger than yours!
- Son, the bigger the tits, the sillier the aunt!
- I also saw an uncle with a big pussy!
- Son, the bigger the uncle's pussy, the sillier he is!
The son ran around the beach some more and came running back:
- Mama, Mama! There's our daddy with such a fool! And the more he talks to her, the stupider he gets!
Is this really funny to you, or are you on principle trying to make everything dirty here?
 

Welkam )

 

Another Peter)

 

Good night


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