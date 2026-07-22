Interesting and Humour - page 1322
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and who knew?
Mine, when he saw an Opel, he said, "Asshole.
My son runs up to his mum:
- Mum, I saw an aunt there with big tits.
They're much bigger than yours!
- Son, the bigger the tits, the sillier the aunt!
- I also saw an uncle with a big pussy!
- Son, the bigger the uncle's pussy, the sillier he is!
The son ran around the beach some more and came running back:
- Mama, Mama! There's our daddy with such a fool! And the more he talks to her, the stupider he gets!
You'll soon develop a complex in him like that. ))
Nudist beach.
My son runs up to his mum:
- Mum, I saw an aunt there with big tits.
They're much bigger than yours!
- Son, the bigger the tits, the sillier the aunt!
- I also saw an uncle with a big pussy!
- Son, the bigger the uncle's pussy, the sillier he is!
The son ran around the beach some more and came running back:
- Mama, Mama! There's our daddy with such a fool! And the more he talks to her, the stupider he gets!
Welkam )
Another Peter)
Good night