Interesting and Humour - page 151

New comment
 
Erm955:

How do you get animated photos like that on Classmates? They don't move there!

They probably don't support gifs.
 
FAQ:

I remembered. I remembered where I saw your face

 
 
 
 

50 ?

[Deleted]  
Mischek:

50 ?

Not necessarily, it's just part of the pie.
 

Heehee

 
The main thing about extreme holidays is to understand when the extreme ends and the 3.14 fucks begin.
 
ivandurak:
The main thing about extreme holidays is to understand when the extreme ends and the 3.14 fucks begin.
Extreme never ends. The bar only depends on the skills of the extreme.
1...144145146147148149150151152153154155156157158...4979
New comment