Interesting and Humour - page 151
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How do you get animated photos like that on Classmates? They don't move there!
I remembered. I remembered where I saw your face
50 ?
50 ?
Heehee
The main thing about extreme holidays is to understand when the extreme ends and the 3.14 fucks begin.