Interesting and Humour - page 3990
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Is one rouble a lot or a little 100 years ago?
Food prices in 1913.
Wheat flour 0.08 rbl. (8 kopecks) = 1 pound (0.4 kg)
Rice pound 0.12 p.c. = 1 pound (0.4 kg)
Biscuit 0.60 p.= 1 pound (0.4 kg)
Milk 0.08 p.= 1 bottle
Tomatoes 0.22 p. = 1 lb
Fish (pike-perch) 0,25 p. = 1 pound
Grapes (sultanas) 0,16 p.= 1 pound
Apples 0,03 r. = 1 pound
Russian pound weighed 0.40951241 grams
Salaries
1. workers. The average wage of a worker in Russia was 37.5 rubles.
2.A janitor 18 rubles.
3.Lieutenant (modern equivalent - lieutenant) 70 rubles.
4.Gorodovoy (regular police officer) 20.5 rubles.
5. Worker (Saint-Petersburg. It is interesting that average salary in Petersburg was less, and was 22 rubles 53 kopecks by 1914.
6.Cook 5 - 8p.
7. primary school teacher 25r.
8. Gymnasium teacher 60-80r.
9. Senior janitor 40p.
10. Neighbourhood watchman (modern equivalent of neighbourhood watch) 50p.
11. Medical attendant 40r.
12. Colonel 325r.
13. Assessor (official of middle class) 62p.
14. Privy Councillor (official of higher class) 500r.
I read a story about life of workers in Petersburg at the beginning of the last century. All of Ligovka near Moskovsky station was populated by them, and many other districts. They made good money,
but they were mostly from the countryside and sent most of the money home. So they lived like today's guest workers, 10 people a room. And, according to the author, many of them joined the revolt circles.
It was not even because of their low standard of living, but because they constantly felt like third-class people, and the Circle gave them a sense of respect. And on Ligovka all these old slums are still there,
I was there recently at the Chinese centre, a gloomy building, long corridors and a bunch of rooms, a former apartment building.
Alcohol is already present in the body in the right amounts, even in a non-drinking person or any other mammal.
I agree that the body supplies itself with everything it needs for health by synthesis from the substances it receives, in this case it was about alcohol consumption and its effect on body and brain health among others...
Respectfully.
P.S. that only the concept of the alcoholic is strongly blurred alcoholics as a rule do not consider themselves as such. alcohol in an organism remains till 40 days after the moment of consumption, if the person uses it more often he already is an alcoholic. thus, the organism as the clever creation, reduces own manufacture of alcohol as it already in excess and as consequence the person already has dependence which does not consider as such as always to be a reason to use.
Yes, I've read about clumping, it's also preached by a doctor, I forget his last name, who claims that champagne is yeast poo )) I guess it works on impressionable ladies.
Respectfully.
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Zhdanov makes a very good point.
Zhdanov makes a very good point.
I watched 1 video and completely agree with his words.
The war is going on not only for our territories and resources, but also for the destruction of us as such, and the weapons in this war are propaganda of everything that destroys us, alcohol, drugs, "medicines", gmo and so on. if you are interested, read COB, for an initial understanding of what is happening, it is quite sufficient. If you are interested, read COB etc. it is enough to give you an initial insight into what is going on. further on you should use your brain for at least 4-8 years since your last drink, be it beer or kefir or any other beverage containing alcohol, even a small amount.
Respectfully.
Flashes in the sun have opened a time portal. A time machine exists.
Or maybe it's just autumnal aggravation in creatures with a weak psyche
I watched 1 video and completely agree with his words.
The war is not only over our territories and resources, but also over the destruction of us as such, and the weapons in this war are propaganda of everything that destroys us, alcohol, drugs, "medicines", gmo, etc. anyone interested should read COB, it is quite sufficient for an initial understanding of what is happening. If you are interested, read the COB, it is enough to get an initial insight into what is going on. further on it is necessary to use brains for which at least 4-8 years should have passed since the last consumption of any alcoholic beverage, be it beer or kefir or any other beverage containing alcohol, even in small quantities.
Respectfully.
You'd be better off drinking.
Respectfully.
P.S. you want to live a normal life and not in the illusion of normality, stop drinking alcohol and other brain-damaging substances.
I wish you'd been drinking.
hahahaha +
I agree that the body supplies itself with everything it needs to be healthy by synthesising from the substances it receives, in this case it was the consumption of alcohol and its effect on the health of the body and the brain as well.
Respectfully.
P.S. that only the concept of the alcoholic is strongly blurred alcoholics as a rule do not consider themselves as such. alcohol in an organism remains till 40 days after the moment of consumption, if the person uses it more often, he already the alcoholic.thus, the organism as clever creation, reduces own manufacture of alcohol as it and so in excess so the person already has an addiction which does not consider as such as always to be a reason to use.
Alcohol has no effect whatsoever on the neurons and certainly not on the blood.
Have you heard about the blood-brain barrier?