Interesting and Humour - page 287

New comment
 
valenok2003: Sorry, how do I know if I'm banned for life on foursomes or if I can count on leniency?
Wrong question: You are not banned.
 
So it was humour
 

Nifigasibe

 
Mischek:

Nifigasibe

That's some unlikely landing.
 
abolk:
That's some unlikely landing.
Yeah.
 

maybe he's just a lightweight.


 

The ratio of engine power to mass of the small aircraft is very high, so such feats are quite possible. And, of course, he was lucky - the altitude was high enough for him to reach speed.

The driver, in short, was good.

 
joo:

The driver, in short, is good.

Well done in this case, not the driver at all :) it's 99% fake.
 

Mathemat:
 Вопрос неверный: Вы не забанены.

IP blacklisted
 
1...280281282283284285286287288289290291292293294...4979
New comment