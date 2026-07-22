Interesting and Humour - page 287
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Nifigasibe
Nifigasibe
That's some unlikely landing.
maybe he's just a lightweight.
The ratio of engine power to mass of the small aircraft is very high, so such feats are quite possible. And, of course, he was lucky - the altitude was high enough for him to reach speed.
The driver, in short, was good.
The driver, in short, is good.
Mathemat:
Вопрос неверный: Вы не забанены.