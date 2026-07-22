Interesting and Humour - page 506
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Apparently you haven't watched it very carefully. At the very beginning the author mercilessly crumbs the excellent ribs and the saw does not work (the system is off). At the beginning of the video, the author states that a piece of wood is not as good at conducting electric current, while the human body is the opposite. In the first shots you can see that the author, when cutting the board, makes sure to touch the SawStop bar with his little finger. In the shots with the sausage, the left hand is directly holding the sausage and the right hand is supporting the left hand (why?). The videotape does not show (focus) that he is touching the bar with his right hand. In the footage with the author's finger the bar is no longer there as his hand is directly touching the table. In general the video is an unambiguous fake.
http://vasily-sergeev.livejournal.com/3820105.html#cutid1