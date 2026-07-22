Interesting and Humour - page 506

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Vadimkin:
Apparently you haven't watched it very carefully. At the very beginning the author mercilessly crumbs the excellent ribs and the saw does not work (the system is off). At the beginning of the video, the author states that a piece of wood is not as good at conducting electric current, while the human body is the opposite. In the first shots you can see that the author, when cutting the board, makes sure to touch the SawStop bar with his little finger. In the shots with the sausage, the left hand is directly holding the sausage and the right hand is supporting the left hand (why?). The videotape does not show (focus) that he is touching the bar with his right hand. In the footage with the author's finger the bar is no longer there as his hand is directly touching the table. In general the video is an unambiguous fake.
The video clearly says there's a sensor built in. There's no need to short-circuit the circuit. When you press the button on the touch screwdriver tester, you don't need to put your other finger in the socket.
 
Mischek:
http://vasily-sergeev.livejournal.com/3820105.html#cutid1
Amazing....
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The Cheburashka has been made the official mascot of the Russian Olympians because it illustrates what an Olympic Bear can become when he is malnourished and has exorbitant ambitions.
 
 
 

 
 
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