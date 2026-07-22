Interesting and Humour - page 3455
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House owned by artist Armando Muñoz Garcia (Baja California, Mexico)
House owned by artist Armando Muñoz Garcia (Baja California, Mexico)
This is not his only house, there are more like it:
Why would I do that? It is not forbidden to use your enemy's weapon to destroy him! That's very clever. I suppose this internet would have no problem being invented elsewhere if the planet didn't have this parasite genocidal high-tech capability in other countries.
come on don't dilute it, it's not that bad http://www.amway.ru/user/aexander_antoshkin12............ I already took the oil down ...... keep your tail up
The creators of Fantastic Creatures have been accused of copying a Soviet cartoon. That was the accusation levelled against the creators of Fantastic Creatures by scientists at Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics (TUSUR). According to Evgeny Garin, head of TUSUR's technology centre, the matches were detected by a new anti-plagiarism system designed primarily to identify copied material in scientific papers.
According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, TUSUR researchers and their Anti-Plagiarism Ideas System have already managed to find certain plot connections between Star Wars and Koshchei the Immortal, as well as The Matrix and The Adventures of Pinocchio.
http://theins.ru/politika/38490
The creators of Fantastic Creatures have been accused of copying a Soviet cartoon. That was the accusation levelled against the creators of Fantastic Creatures by scientists at Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics (TUSUR). According to Evgeny Garin, head of TUSUR's technological centre, the matches were discovered by a new system called "Anti-Plagiarism Ideas", designed primarily to identify copied material in scientific works.
According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, TUSUR researchers and their Anti-Plagiarism Ideas System have already managed to find certain plot connections between Star Wars and Koschei the Immortal, as well as The Matrix and The Adventures of Pinocchio.
For the first time in 58 years: a car from the USA made its way to Cuba
Alfonso Albajsa is now CEO of Design Infiniti, but he always remembered that his home country was Cuba (although Alfonso was born and raised in Miami)
And after relations between the USA and Cuba became not so strained, he decided to come to this country. And with a car that is made in the USA. And which came directly from the US - previously American cars could theoretically get into Cuba, but via Mexico or Canada.
Infiniti has made a small video clip on this occasion. Which shows how Cubans live now and how they react to a modern car. It's quite touching.
The creators of Fantastic Creatures have been accused of copying a Soviet cartoon. That was the accusation levelled against the creators of Fantastic Creatures by scientists at Tomsk State University of Control Systems and Radioelectronics (TUSUR). According to Evgeny Garin, head of TUSUR's technology centre, the matches were discovered by a new system called "Anti-Plagiarism Ideas", designed primarily to identify copied material in scientific papers.
According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, TUSUR researchers and their Anti-Plagiarism Ideas System have already managed to find certain plot connections between Star Wars and Koshchei the Immortal, as well as The Matrix and The Adventures of Pinocchio.
Here we go... It was "British Scientists", now it's "Tomsk Scientists".